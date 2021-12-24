To become famous on the internet, you don't necessarily need to be insightful. In fact, it may help you immensely if you are not insightful. Just post anything. Tubelight, bucket, your right eyebrow - I can guarantee these have higher chances of working than your views on whatever it is you have views on. These random celeb Insta posts are proof of that.

1. Amitabh Bachchan

No offense to the 'star of the millennium' but what even?! Amitabh Bachchan's obsession with getting his tweet number correct is actually the least of our concerns, and that is saying something.

2. Khali

We can't call Khali random, anymore. Will have to look for a new word.

3. Dharmendra

Okay, we don't mind Dharmendra at all. He is endearing, and possibly the only person who posts about cows and buffaloes with this much passion.

4. Salman Khan

In one of his videos, Salman Khan goes and starts eating grass meant for horses. That's enough said, no?

Day 19 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/8m9HuKUyAT — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 10, 2020

5. Baba Sehgal

Baba Sehgal has embraced randomness with so much confidence that now his feed has become a genre of its own. That's legacy.

For you it’s Señorita but for me it’s Sarita 😜 pic.twitter.com/cYZTZdRDQJ — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) June 24, 2021

Maano ya na Maano,

Yeh life ek Piano,

Doosron ko baad mein,

Pehle khud ko Pehchaanon🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/S6eShHguR4 — Baba Sehgal (@OnlyBabaSehgal) December 22, 2021

6. John Cena

John Cena's account reminds me of the time when we had just started using the internet and used to download just anything that could be downloaded. Picture of a hypothetical chicken-duck hybrid eating worms? I'll take it. I will look at it also and feel amused because it's on a screen. His Insta is a compilation of such pictures.

7. Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly may have taken Indian cricket to heights but Instagram is not necessarily something he has fully understood. He uploads (or at least used to upload) the same picture with different captions at different times. But then, who am I to make the rules?!

8. Rakhi Sawant

She scares me at times.

Not complaining about these, though (for the most part).