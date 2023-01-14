What’s affordable for one person can be a luxury for another. This holds true for a lot of things, but fashion brands in particular. Recently we found a tweet where a user commented how they thought that the fast fashion brand, H&M, is a luxury brand.

Take a look at the tweet here. The tweet has fetched over 2K likes and more than 113K views.

ADVERTISEMENT i'm so middle class that i until now used to think h&m is a luxury brand — Jay  (@notanetizen) January 10, 2023

The tweet started resonating with middle-class Indians because, honestly, even the most basic of clothes at H&M are priced ₹1200 upwards. It is only during their sales that you can find good deals. As H&M is a fast-fashion brand, most of their clothes are made from polyester!

Fast fashion brands offer clothing that is trendy but also of low quality because these clothes are mass-produced in response to the latest fashion trends. In fact, the fashion industry is one of the biggest consumers of non-renewable resources.

The tweet started a hilarious debate on the internet and people started sharing their own stories. A lot of people agreed with the tweet and gave their reasons. However, some people completely dismissed the claim. Here’s what people had to say about this claim.

ADVERTISEMENT The shops are in the mall. Luxury hi hua na phir! — Rashida ↗️ (@bonafide_urban) January 11, 2023

Mai to Mcdy ko bhi luxury maanta hoon — Sameer Agarwal (@SamAgarwal) January 11, 2023

And here I am, thinking that Peter England is a luxury brand.. — Shukla-G (@Shuks80) January 11, 2023

I am so middle class that i used to think that H&m and M&m are same brands🤣 — Deepak Thakur (@doodleguy25) January 12, 2023

Luxury brand nahi hai vo?? Phir kyu. 3-3 hazaar ki hoodie bech rahe hain — Abhishek|अभिषेक (@agnosticabhi) January 12, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT I am so middle class that I first heard this brand name just 6 months back — saurabh khattry (@saurabhkhattry) January 11, 2023

Shiv naresh supremacy ❤️ — Bhanu (@trulyDybalaFan) January 11, 2023

H&M kya hai bhai .. Hannah Montana?? https://t.co/tf4wJXK7fr — Oppenheimer Srivastava (@Heisenbergfu) January 11, 2023

What is it then pic.twitter.com/757HLfe58a — Onkar Ojha (@OnkarOjha4) January 10, 2023

that's why I shop all my luxury clothings from Sarojini Nagar👍🏿 — Pragyat (@WittyMillennium) January 12, 2023