What’s affordable for one person can be a luxury for another. This holds true for a lot of things, but fashion brands in particular. Recently we found a tweet where a user commented how they thought that the fast fashion brand, H&M, is a luxury brand.
Take a look at the tweet here. The tweet has fetched over 2K likes and more than 113K views.
The tweet started resonating with middle-class Indians because, honestly, even the most basic of clothes at H&M are priced ₹1200 upwards. It is only during their sales that you can find good deals. As H&M is a fast-fashion brand, most of their clothes are made from polyester!
Fast fashion brands offer clothing that is trendy but also of low quality because these clothes are mass-produced in response to the latest fashion trends. In fact, the fashion industry is one of the biggest consumers of non-renewable resources.
The tweet started a hilarious debate on the internet and people started sharing their own stories. A lot of people agreed with the tweet and gave their reasons. However, some people completely dismissed the claim. Here’s what people had to say about this claim.
Tell us what you think about this argument.