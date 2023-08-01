There are some things that you cannot escape from no matter who you are. And one of them is shaadi-related questions from your close and distant relatives. Recently even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wasn’t spared from this question when women farmers from Haryana popped this question.

Rahul Gandhi has been interacting with women farmers from Haryana at their Janpath residence in Delhi. In one of the interaction videos, one woman asks Sonia Gandhi to get Rahul Gandhi married soon. Sonia Gandhi, just like any other mother, asks the woman to find a girl for her son. The video, then, moves to Rahul Gandhi and his reply is literally what all of us would say to a distant relative who asked us this question.

Rahul Gandhi said, rather sheepishly, “Ho jayegi. (Translation: It will happen).”

This isn’t the first time someone has asked Rahul Gandhi this question. Earlier in June this year, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had also asked him to tie the knot soon.

Here’s how people have reacted to this fun banter.

“You yourself find a girl for Rahul Gandhi”, said Smt. Sonia Gandhi to the women farmers from Haryana https://t.co/QeziwbRcBx pic.twitter.com/nnpgvU9n30 — Neha (@NehaKoppula) July 30, 2023

This is cool – Sonia tells the women – “ आप लड़की ढूंढ़ो ना.” https://t.co/pRhAzy5Dt9 — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) July 29, 2023

Aap ladki dhoond doh na! Wow! What could be more like a common person than that? Every mother's appeal at sometime or other! 😊😊😊 https://t.co/gsFFMjsn2c — Sujata Anandan (@sujataanandan) July 29, 2023

India mothers….always behind shadi kab hai.. https://t.co/9hYqB9S5UM — Sathish Sarvodaya (@SathiSarva) July 30, 2023

Sonia ma'am are like tipical India Mom, when one lady said Rahul ji shadi karwao she said aap he lakdi dhundo



Hahahaha perfect 😅 https://t.co/C880Opiw5h — Sameer Agrawal (@Whysameer) July 29, 2023

This is so heart warming. https://t.co/sFMqiENAmQ — Vishesh Sharma (@vishesh_iit) July 29, 2023

Shaadi questions will haunt single people forever.