From their doggo carrying the rings and sending wedding cards worth ₹1.5 lakhs to international celebrities attending the events, there are some things that one can ONLY witness at an Ambani wedding.

As Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot soon, here are the five things that have already happened – which only the Ambani clan could have made possible. Take a look.

1. Inviting Rihanna for a personal concert.

It’s true, we are not making things up. After getting Beyoncé and Coldplay to perform at Isha-Anand and Akash-Shloka’s weddings, the family has invited Rihanna for a concert at Anant-Radhika’s wedding celebrations.

Notably, there will be many other performances by Diljit Dosanjh, Arijit Singh, Pritam and Hariharan, amongst others.

2. Serving 2500 dishes in an event, cooked by 65 special cooks.

The menu for the three-day celebrations will have around 2500 dishes, with a variety of cuisines like Thai, Japanese, Mexican, Parsi and Pan Asian. Reportedly, there will also be an Indori food counter with items like kachoris, poha-jalebi, bhutte ki kees, khopra patties, upma and many other dishes.

Interestingly, a team of 65 specialized chefs will be flown from Indore to Jamnagar to make the scrumptious meals at the events.

3. Developing 14 new temples in Gujarat.

Ahead of the grand wedding, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is constructing fourteen temples in Gujarat’s Jamnagar as ‘an auspicious beginning’ for the wedding. The initiative aims to showcase Indian heritage, tradition and culture.

4. Booking private chartered flights for all the guests.

If the reports are to be believed, the family has booked chartered flights for all the guests to fly from Delhi and Mumbai to Jamnagar and back. Needless to mention, accommodations and ground transfers will also be provided to the attendees.

5. Sending personalized invitations with moodboards.

The family has also sent out custom invitations featuring moodboards or inspiration boards to each guest. It offers a glimpse into the meticulously planned events, along with dress codes, themes and a reference lookbook.

Babu bhaiya, paisa ho toh kya kuch nahin ho sakta!