A massive four-lane under-construction bridge that was built over the Ganga in Bihar collapsed on Sunday. This is the second incident that has come to light concerning that bridge.

As reported by PTI, the Bihar government said that they deliberately pulled down the collapsed part on Sunday because experts had cited design flaws in the structure of the bridge. The 3.1-kilometre-long bridge was being built by SP Singla Constructions Private Limited at a cost of ₹1,716 crores. When completed it would have connected Aguani in Khagaria district with Sultanganj in Bhagalpur.

Take a look at the shocking video here.

Speaking at a press conference, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Additional Chief Secretary of the Road Construction Department, Pratyay Amrit, said that they deliberately pulled down parts of the bridge after it had collapsed in April last year. The government approached IIT Roorkee to conduct a study.

It’s shocking to see that a design flaw came to light after the bridge’s construction, that started in 2014, was almost complete. This deliberate demolition of the bridge highlights the poor planning that was implemented by the Bihar government and the construction company. The bridge was expected to be completed in 2019. But the deadline had been extended four times since then.

Here’s how people reacted to the incident.

At first i thought it was scene from Titanic. A ship collapsing but sadly this is from #Bihar. After #OdishaAccident now ths #BhagalpurBridgecollapse. Makin headline 4 all th wrong reason. U cant compromise wth quality. #NitishKumar #BiharBridgeCollapse pic.twitter.com/FismtfG0Ax — Pradhuman Phukan (@PhukanPradhuman) June 5, 2023

Bridges are collapsing ,

Trains are colliding ,

Statues are breaking ,

Government is FAILING !!!!

ARE THE GODS TRYING TO TELL US SOMETHING??? https://t.co/oWCGGUuWBQ — Ramkumari Sivaguru (@RamkumariPillai) June 5, 2023

We do not give bridges that don't fall down in India enough credit, even though they were built by the same corrupt system. Its a miracle so much in India actually works. https://t.co/nfwSIvovOe — Nehru's Rose🌹🗽 (@americakaran) June 5, 2023

Who will take responsibility and resign? https://t.co/b7xAqo1ynG — Saffronista (@Kaalbhairavee) June 4, 2023

Same bridge fell for the second time before even getting ready (and thankfully). I think it’s a kind of record which is screaming ‘corruption’ at peak of its voice!

Was there any cement, concrete and steel used or are they trying to construct bridge solely with the sand? https://t.co/v5VJCw6DSS — Ruchi  (@Ruchi4Tweets) June 4, 2023

