On August 23, India created history by landing on the South Pole of the moon. The hard work and effort put in by the scientists at ISRO paid off and the country cried heaps of happy tears. The success of this lunar mission is a proud moment for all Indians. As the country reels with happiness, let’s take a look at 11 interesting facts about the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

1. To date only four countries have soft-landed on the surface of the Moon – Russia, USA, China, and now India. However, India is the first country to land its spacecraft on the lesser-explored south pole region of the Moon.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:

'India🇮🇳,

I reached my destination

and you too!'

: Chandrayaan-3



Chandrayaan-3 has successfully

soft-landed on the moon 🌖!.



Congratulations, India🇮🇳!#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 — ISRO (@isro) August 23, 2023

2. The Vikram lander is named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai – the father of the Indian Space Programme.

ISRO affectionately commemorates the birthday of visionary space scientist, Dr. Vikram A Sarabhai.



His remarkable contributions laid the foundation for 🇮🇳Indian Space Programme.



His legacy lives on as ISRO upholds his vision and mission https://t.co/XdtT60YLLw pic.twitter.com/jSrVzRDGVz — ISRO (@isro) August 12, 2023

3. The Chandrayaan-3 lander has a height of approximately 2 meters and weighs slightly more than 1,700 kg. That is equivalent to the weight of an average SUV.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. India’s previous attempt to land on the south pole of the Moon failed in 2019. Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up to this mission. This was India’s third lunar mission.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🌖 as captured by the

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC)

on August 15, 2023#Chandrayaan_3#Ch3 pic.twitter.com/nGgayU1QUS — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

5. The rover Pragyan from Chandrayaan-3 will set an imprint of India’s national flag and the logo of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the lunar soil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST.



Thanks for the wishes and positivity!



Let’s continue experiencing the journey together

as the action unfolds LIVE at:

ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZL

YouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

Check Out- First Glimpses Of Moon By Chandrayaan-3 Are Here & Our Inner Space Explorer Is Mesmerised

6. The Chandrayaan-3 mission costs roughly ₹650 crores. And that’s much lower than the budget of many Bollywood and Hollywood films.

Chandrayaan-3 mission:

The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process lasting 24 hours has been concluded.



Mission brochure: https://t.co/cCnH05sPcW pic.twitter.com/oqV1TYux8V — ISRO (@isro) July 11, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Chandrayaan-3 aims to find more information about the Moon’s south pole and also explore the area to find traces of water.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



Here are the images of

Lunar far side area

captured by the

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC).



This camera that assists in locating a safe landing area — without boulders or deep trenches — during the descent is developed by ISRO… pic.twitter.com/rwWhrNFhHB — ISRO (@isro) August 21, 2023

8. Chandrayaan-3 comprises three key components: a Lander Module (LM) for ensuring the soft landing on the moon, a Propulsion Module (PM) responsible for propulsion and control, and a rover tasked with the exploration of the lunar surface and collecting scientific data.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:



View from the Lander Imager (LI) Camera-1

on August 17, 2023

just after the separation of the Lander Module from the Propulsion Module #Chandrayaan_3 #Ch3 pic.twitter.com/abPIyEn1Ad — ISRO (@isro) August 18, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

9. The rover accompanying the Chandrayaan-3 mission is named Pragyan. This name is derived from the Sanskrit word which means wisdom.

Here's a shot of the Pragyan Rover on the ramp of the Vikram Lander in clean room, prior to its integration with the launch vehicle. #Chandrayaan2 #GSLVMkIII #ISRO pic.twitter.com/sMZ8enBSld — ISRO (@isro) July 14, 2019

10. Chandrayaan-3 marks the fourth mission of the GSLV Mk III or LVM3 rocket, tasked with the responsibility of transporting the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, weighing 3,900 kg (equivalent to 3.9 tonnes), to the Moon.

🚀LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3🛰️ Mission:



Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3. pic.twitter.com/4sUxxps5Ah — ISRO (@isro) July 5, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

11. The companies that have contributed to the Chandrayaan-3 mission are – Larsen and Toubro (L&T), BHEL, MTAR Technologies, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Centum Electronics, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Walchandnagar Industries, Paras Defence & Space Technologies, Linde India, and Godrej Aerospace.

This day is definitely for the history books.

Also Read- Meet The Team Behind Chandrayaan-3, India’s Third Mission To The Moon