It was supposed to be just another Friday for Amit Prakash when he thought he would unwind with a few drinks after work. But he drank a tad too much and in a series of unfortunate events (that sound like the plot of a Hindi movie), he lost his car, laptop, mobile phone, and ₹18,000 in cash.

Man gets drunk, befriends a stranger who joins him in his car for drinks. Man forgets he is in his own car, gets out when stranger asks him to, takes a metro home. Stranger drives off with the car. Best story of the day. pic.twitter.com/pHwOeg3Sif — Soutik Biswas (@soutikBBC) June 12, 2023

Amit Prakash, a resident of Greater Kailash-II, went to a BYOB in Gurugram‘s Golf Course Road. He knew he was “very drunk” when he misread the MRP of a bottle of wine as ₹20,000 instead of ₹2000. He realised it when the shopkeeper returned him ₹18,000 IN CASH.

Representative Image | Source: Food & Wine

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. In a peak Delhi-NCR incident, a stranger asked him if he could join him for drinks in his car. He obliged and the two men drank to their heart’s content. He drove up to Subhash Nagar from Golf Course Road with the man. But when the man asked Amit to get out of his own car, he got down and took an auto to the Huda City Centre metro station. Amit took the metro home.

Representative image of a BYOB in Gurugram | Source: Magicpin

When the alcohol wore off the next day, Amit realised what had happened. He filed an FIR with the Sector 65 police, but he was so drunk that he could not recall the details of his drinking-buddy-turned-absconding-thief.

This epic piece of news is amaking rounds on the internet. Some are amused by this story, while others learnt a valuable lesson, thanks to Amit. Here’s what people have to say about it.

Gotta love TOI trying to pack all the plotline in headline, slug, pull out quote etc just in case readers are lazy to read this epic piece of news also — Rohini Mohan (@rohini_mohan) June 12, 2023

The thief is a Good Samaritan. Prevented a drunken driving case. — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) June 12, 2023

Am sure the reporter was just itching to write a longer piece on this. Alas, word count and space 🥲 — Arup Roychoudhury (@aruproytweets) June 12, 2023

You can’t blame him for not wanting to drive back from Gurgaon! — Apurva Vishwanath (@apurva_hv) June 12, 2023

Loved the: Paid 20k when MRP was 2k anecdote 😂 — Sowmiya Ashok (@sowmiyashok) June 12, 2023

Typical comedy scene from a Kader Khan/Govinda movie. — Prashant Jain (@hulkafulka) June 12, 2023

Delhi-NCR stories you just cannot beat! https://t.co/0Ah1RtiIgR — Suneera (@suneeratweets) June 12, 2023

There isn't a perfect Gurgaon story. Amit Prakash says, hold my beer, or in his case, wine! https://t.co/x9VUVk4VhM — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 12, 2023

So is "Gurgaon Man …" now our own version of "Florida Man …" headlines? https://t.co/yXO5rDzlSl — Sundar Ganesh Babu (@sundarganeshbab) June 12, 2023

Peak Delhi is giving strong competition to Peak Bengaluru.

P.S.: Drinking and driving is a punishable offence.

