Mamla garam hai!

India has been experiencing extreme temperatures lately. Over the next couple of weeks, many locations in India are likely to become the hottest places on the planet!

Woah! That says volumes.

The range of temperature across many areas is greater than 40C (104) and several cities will be approaching 45C (113F). As a result, many state governments are taking action to protect their citizens such as changing school hours and closing schools early for vacation (or summer break).

In short, summer has become more of a catastrophic event than a season.

The heat is hitting much harder and sooner than in the past years, especially in northern, central and eastern parts of India.

(Aur bach konsa gaya xd) Cryingggg!

While some regions are experiencing unbearably high daytime temperatures, other regions are experiencing hot and humid enough conditions to issue health warnings.

One of the best indicators of how serious things have become is that many states are closing schools and/or shortening hours in order to protect students.

Chhattisgarh State has declared summer vacations (school closures) for all government, private and aided schools from April 20th until June 15th due to recent high temperatures in districts such as Raipur and Bilaspur.

Jharkhand State has closed all schools until June 15th due to extreme heat in many areas, but primarily in Palamu District. Odisha has pushed summer break out until the 21st of June because it is still super-duper HOT outside and it doesn’t look like it’s ever going to cool down. West Bengal has shuffled their holiday start date up to begin on the 22nd of April because they are really hot there as well.

Tripura has temporarily canceled classes from April 24th to May 1st because the city is starting to feel like a roasted vegetable too.

And in the Delhi-NCR area, schools are apparently changing their academic calendars. Some schools have shortened their hours while some are thinking about giving students early summer vacations instead of waiting until later months.

So for those of you who have a childhood dream of getting unexpected days off school, today’s kids can all but count their blessings because of a horrible tragedy!

North India Is Essentially Inside An Air Fryer

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), they issued heat wave advisories for multiple states in the north, including many places whose temperature is either in the low to mid-40 degree (C) range.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the hardest hit states. All of the major cities in this state, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayag Raj, and Varanasi have experienced high enough temperatures that they have broken the 40-degree mark; the city of Banda has even hit about 42 degrees. In response to the heat, the local health officials are warning people not to get dehydrated or get a heat stroke due to staying outside in the shoulder hours of the day.

Outside of Uttar Pradesh, the city of Patna and about 20 of its neighbors have been subjected to a growing heat wave as well, as they are now starting to see major cities like, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, and Purnia pushing to break the 40-degree mark over the next few days.

And lastly, as they say, “Padhaaro maare des!” If there’s one thing we have learnt about Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Kota, who btw are already hitting between 41 and 44-degree temps, it’s that it will only get hotter in the weeks to come.

When we say Central India isn’t having it easy, we ain’t lying

Central and western parts of India are also dealing with awful heatwave conditions, according to weather experts.

Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Rayalaseema are the states predicted to have dangerously high temperature levels for days to come.

In Chhattisgarh, cities like Durg and Rajnandgaon have surpassed 43 degrees on the thermometer.

Temperatures are continuing to rise in Madhya Pradesh with absolutely no signs of a break in the discomfort, as several areas within Maharashtra and Karnataka will also be facing extreme heat stress.

So yeah, the map is red and the vibe is awful!

Humidity Mode Activated in Southern India

The humid weather is almost worse in the southern states of India than in other parts of the country because while some parts of India have experienced dry heat, southern states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana have reached 40 degrees or more in parts of their coastal and interior areas.

The level of humidity makes your body feel hotter than it really is, which puts individuals at risk for heat exhaustion or dehydration because they can’t cool themselves down enough.

If you don’t believe us, just try standing still when it’s hot and humid, and it will give you all the feels of doing a cardio workout.

There is some relief coming, but not enough.

After April 19th, the Delhi-NCR area may experience some light rain and thunderstorms to help cool things off temporarily.

Rainforests of Himachal Pradesh-Uttarakhand will also receive some rain, while the western disturbances will bring lots of strong winds, hailstorms, and possibly snow up in the higher elevations of Jammu & Kashmir.

And in the Northeastern States, which include Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, light to moderate rain is expected to fall in these same areas as well.

Some areas in Southern India will also receive some scattered rain and possibly strong gusts of wind or storms.

Over the next two weeks, India will remain one of the hottest places on Earth, with a large area of India experiencing very unseasonably high temperatures, heat-wave warnings or emergencies.

When it comes to the weather, we all become a weather-analyst, hydration advocate or, how to close the curtains expert.

So, if you are going to plan to be outside anytime between 12:00-4:00, we recommend you think again; of course carry water with you; do not be out in direct sunlight/hot weather; wear cool clothing, and look after any vulnerable individuals you may know.

Because India is really serious about its hot girl era right now!