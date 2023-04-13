In a first-of-its-kind move, India now has a metro which runs under a river. Recently, the Kolkata Metro ran a trial run of its metro services from Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. The route falls under the Hooghly River and the trial run proved successful. This will be the first time a metro railway runs under a river in India.

Taking to Twitter, the Metro Rail Kolkata tweeted, “Kolkata Metro creates History! For the first time in India, a Metro rake ran under any river today! Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata.” The authorities also shared a 2:10-minute-long video of the metro as it runs through the tunnels.

Kolkata Metro creates History!For the first time in India,a Metro rake ran under any river today!Regular trial runs from #HowrahMaidan to #Esplanade will start very soon. Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy,General Manager has described this run as a historic moment for the city of #Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/sA4Kqdvf0v — Metro Rail Kolkata (@metrorailwaykol) April 12, 2023

Kolkata was the first city in India to have the first planned and operational rapid transit system in India. After years of development, it now has three lines – blue, green, and purple. According to reports, the Howrah Maidan metro (which was desperately needed by its citizens) will be the country’s deepest Metro station (33 metres below ground).

This feat would not have been possible without the work done by the groundworkers and engineers in Kolkata. The video has been viewed over 45K times.

Here’s what people had to say.

Proud of the moment.. ❤️❤️❤️

Congratulations to the entire team of Kolkata metro and all those contractors and other people (engineers, workmen, safety personnel, etc) who made this possible… 👏👏👏

Kolkata has again created a history in terms of Metro rail… ❤️❤️💐💐 — Apratim Basu (@BasuApratim) April 12, 2023

The happiness and joy on the faces of the people who made it happen was priceless!! These are the folks who made it happen. Thanks to all of them who toiled day and night for this historic achievement!! — Niranjan Raju 🇮🇳 (@niranjanraju4u) April 12, 2023

Congratulations to the whole team and PPL of Kolkata.

Set a remarkable example of under water infrastructure. — $hekha₹ (@chanra50939279) April 12, 2023

People expecting to see the train running under water will be deeply disappointed. It's a tunnel guys. — Naveen A S (@naveen_arur) April 12, 2023

Better late than never! 🙂 https://t.co/o0ZWKKtA42 — Suvadeep Biswas (@sdbdeep) April 13, 2023

After years of inconvenience https://t.co/cvyQBNCj0H — Eri (@rachna_atmak) April 12, 2023

Kudos to the engineers 🥰 https://t.co/3SEVeABdpe — Eshwar Renukumar (@ERenukumar) April 12, 2023

The metro is expected to cover a stretch of 520 metres in 45 seconds.