Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going places, especially when it comes to reimagining things. Creators have reimagined things like – famous personalities from the past taking selfies, and how the Taj Mahal would have looked during its initial stage of construction, to state a few. Following on these lines, a creator has reimagined what various Indian cricketers would look like as toddlers and the results are cute AF.

Taking to Twitter, Gaurav Agarwal shared a series of images that depicted cricketers as toddlers. He captioned the thread, “Indian Cricketers Toddler AI-Generated.” The thread contains AI-generated images of 14 Indian cricketers. They are – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Surya Kumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Smriti Mandhana.

Take a look at the thread here.

Indian Cricketers Toddler AI Generated



Virat Kohli

1/n pic.twitter.com/ccz2iJuBHr — Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) January 4, 2023

Rishabh Pant

9/n pic.twitter.com/UeQDpF1uRv — Gaurav Agarwal (@7Gaurav8) January 4, 2023

Gaurav’s tweet has created quite a buzz on social media. His tweet has fetched over 565K views, 6K likes, and many retweets and comments. The images have got people talking and people asked him which tool he used for creating these AI-generated images. While some talked about why the toddlers have beards on their faces and questioned AI.

Here's what people had to say.

Creativity 👏 — Md Sanaullah Rizbi (@RizbiSanaullah) January 14, 2023

Which app bro?? — Vaibhav (@Toxic_vaibhav) January 4, 2023

Cool. How come no Sachin? 😀 What prompt you used BTW? — Nikhil Utane (@nikhil_no_1) January 5, 2023

Almost all toddlers have moustaches and beards. It looks like, AI has not grown up yet. — Dr. Dharit Shah (@1947to2014) January 4, 2023

Quite a captivating thread.

