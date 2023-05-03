If men could, they would rely on women for even the simplest of day-to-day things. Whenever you think men can’t get any lower, they always end up proving you wrong. This time it’s this lad who needs a lesson or two on food management. A viral tweet shows a man sharing a picture of a bunch of spoiled food and he said how having a “girlfriend” could solve this problem.

Taking to Twitter, a user shared a picture of withered capsicum, moulded cheese, spoilt olives, and KFC soup from God knows which era. The cheese has got mould on it and by the looks of it, we are pretty sure that the remainder were not even edible. If that wasn’t all, the man tweeted, “Another reason why I need a girlfriend, this food keeps getting spoiled.”

Take a look at the tweet here.

Another reason why I need a girl friend, this food keeps getting spoiled.😂😓😓😓 pic.twitter.com/SzKccTUIPL — worldchanging_idea (@CeboLatha) April 30, 2023

Men have often weaponised incompetence and have made others do their work. Cheese gets spoilt if you don’t store it properly. And common sense tells us that you don’t need a woman in your life to tell you how to store food, but an iota of logical thinking. Most men have always had someone do these things for them and hence they never learnt practical skills that help you run a house.

The viral tweet has fetched over 1K likes and more than 9.2 million views. Netizens called him out for not cleaning his place and for asking a girlfriend to do something that should have been done by him. Many people commented how he just needs a girlfriend who will do the chores of his house.

Here’s what people had to say.

Free advice from your Twitter female friend;

Bell peppers🫑chop them,in plastic bag,freeze.

Cheese🧀grated,smaller plastic bags,freeze.

Grapes🍇freeze,use in cocktail or smoothie

Yoghurt = keep the lid dry,lasts longer



KFC gravy = supposed to be eaten on the day of purchase. — Fassie (@elaine_khosa) April 30, 2023

Have you considered that this might be the reason why you DON’T have a girlfriend? https://t.co/ZYvg7a1MWx — Palliative Umu Comrade (@Ani_Kayode) April 30, 2023

I dunno bro but I think a girlfriend is the last thing you need https://t.co/AtYnsekyae pic.twitter.com/KqREVHsmEH — This is a Guy Fawkes’ stan account🇬🇭🇫🇷 (@ilovearsenal02) May 1, 2023

Free advice: grow the fuck up & stop making your learned incompetence some woman's problem. You're unlikely to find a gf because there is nothing attractive about a guy who is looking for a mother to take care of him because he refuses to learn the most basic of life skills https://t.co/LisBvQ93gC — Miss Management (@SarahBasson4) April 30, 2023

You don't need a girlfriend. You need a dustbin bafo🙊 — Umbayimbayi®️ (@FinestZungu_) April 30, 2023

I hate weaponized incompetence 😐 literally what is stopping men like this from googling how to store food https://t.co/bGzvkUTYm3 — Kitty ฅ⁠^⁠•⁠ﻌ⁠•⁠^⁠ฅ (@TheCatABoo) May 1, 2023

Lol I swear some of y’all are overgrown toddlers looking for babysitters and not girlfriends 😭 https://t.co/dw1fYAZLbV — ……. (@PrinceHAK33M) May 1, 2023

You need a woman to tell you to throw out the green cheese!? Y’all are embarrassing https://t.co/inJfaoqMo1 — All Gas No Brakes (@SlimWyldNReklez) May 1, 2023

so you have hands for typing and posting this shit but not for cooking and cleaning https://t.co/pzyt7J5beB — andy (@littlvrs) May 1, 2023

You don't need a woman, you need to be a hygienic person, a normal adult who can stand on his own feet, take care of his own business and clean his own garbage https://t.co/62jdhlQx39 — shine ♀ (@ladymysticalwmn) May 1, 2023

Aren’t you embarrassed? You can’t even take care of your food and you’re looking a gf. https://t.co/CFp3a0K4Dh — Renike (@iamrenike) April 30, 2023

Weaponised incompetence displayed in its full glory.

