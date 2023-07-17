Delhi is facing challenging times. The city is face to face with a flood-like situation caused by the recent incessant rains which has led to river Yamuna swelling to dangerous levels. Yamuna passed the danger mark and flooded many low-lying areas and also came to the major roads in the city. And that’s not all, the water also reached the Red Fort.

This led many internet users to share pics of the Red Fort from back in those days when the mighty Yamuna used to flow near the back wall of the Red Fort. The present situation at the heritage site is eerily similar. Taking to Twitter, Harsh Vats – a PhD scholar – shared a before and after picture of the monument. One photo shows a Mughal-era painting of the Red Fort when Yamuna flowed behind it. The other shows the monument in its present state. He wrote, “A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims its floodplain.”

A river never forgets! Even after decades and centuries pass, the river would come back to recapture its borders. Yamuna reclaims it's floodplain. #Yamuna #DelhiFloods pic.twitter.com/VGjkvcW3yg — Harsh Vats (@HarshVatsa7) July 13, 2023

The tweet has blown up on social media. It has fetched over 13.4K likes and over one million views. Many people wrote about how nature is utterly powerful and no man cannot change its ways. While some called out the user for romanticising the flood which has rendered many people homeless.

This is absolutely incredible! Nature humbles humans with her immense force and fierce power again and again . — anku shandilya (@ANKUBAKSHI) July 13, 2023

This is a way nature is signaling humans…It has power to cross all the boundaries and recreate the history — Sheetal (@Sheetal65169936) July 13, 2023

Don't meddle with nature.

It won't forget, it won't forgive. — revenger (@revenger_4) July 14, 2023

All this sounds poetic but what it essentially does is take away all the blame from the people in power and portrays it as if it's an inevitable natural thing that human beings have to shut up and endure https://t.co/1OvhLINPKy — Holier B Forker 🏳️‍🌈 (@forkingheck1) July 13, 2023

Is it ok to romanticise a devastating flood now? https://t.co/WKt5d0CVK3 — Pratheek Rebello (@RebelloPratheek) July 13, 2023

The sooner we learn to respect rivers the better. https://t.co/xRy75Ygnqk — Nusrat Zahra @nusrat_xahra@socialserver.science (@nusrat_xahra) July 15, 2023

River doesn't have memories or a sentient brain. https://t.co/gyv8IY0O1R — Laura Leh-Soon, The Shaantikaari (@whatisdapoint) July 13, 2023

Despite all our technological advancement, we're still utterly powerless in the face of nature – floods, tsunamis, cyclones, earthquakes, all of it.



And it begs the question: If we can not tame the elements on Earth, is it not delusional to proclaim that we will terraform Mars? https://t.co/pMYUR6vYx9 — H™ (@MahatmaaGanji) July 13, 2023

i always wondered about this bridge everytime i passed underneath it. https://t.co/Dwdi83CVjb — Recho (@rbrowne) July 13, 2023

That's why government should even stop expanding Kolkata towards East where most of the lakes are there.

Even Bengaluru floods happened because of thathttps://t.co/piJIcTPVMT — Bharat-India (@PhobosDeim) July 14, 2023

The Yamuna receded from 207.98m to 206.54m. Rescue operations are underway.