It’s a fact widely ignored that delivery executives brave incessant rains, thunder, and waterlogging to deliver your food and other items that you ordered in a jiffy. They don their raincoats and zip through narrow lanes in harsh conditions to make sure you receive your goods on time. Their job is pretty hard considering that they don’t even have the luxury to relax.

In order to make sure these delivery agents catch some breath in their busy day, an Instagram content creator set up a ‘relax station’ for them. Siddhesh Lokare, a vlogger from Mumbai, set up a small stall that put a smile on the faces of these hardworking agents.

Take a look at the video here.

Siddhesh Lokare wrote, “This relax station is a culmination of all the efforts and bravery showcased by our delivery network who never fail to provide us with comfort and food.” The relax station offered the delivery agents some chai, water, snacks, and even raincoats. He made a simple banner and a flashy poster to draw their attention. Within minutes, delivery agents from leading delivery platforms took a much-needed break at this stall.

Siddhesh’s video has been loved by many people on the internet. His reel has fetched over 937K likes and over 7.2 million views. People praised him for his kind gesture. Some also commented asking how they could help him with this initiative. Others left several heartfelt messages.

Here’s what they had to say.

Please make sure that you thank your delivery agent and offer them a glass of water next time.