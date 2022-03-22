As an avid orderer of stuff, I have always wondered what kind of things delivery people must have encountered while on their job. Turns out, some really weird things, but most of all - naked people. No joke. While looking for people's experiences on the internet, that's something we found one too many times and it's...concerning? Anyway, here are some other answers to the question - what has been your weirdest delivery. Brace yourself, there is some seriously bizarre stuff coming up.

1. Had a guy go to the door naked, I tried my hardest and never looked down, didn't say a word about it.

Source: Reddit

2. Lots of horrible-smelling residences. Like...eye-watering bad. Like Grandma died and they left her rotting body in the middle of the living room bad. I don't understand.

3. Delivered pizza to this house that didn't have lights on. A 10-year-old girl opens the door and tells me that I interrupted her. I asked her what she was doing, and she replied that she was talking to the devil. I screamed and nearly dropped the pizza. The girl falls down in laughter, and her dad yanks the mask off.

4. I once had a delivery at a hotel and all they had to do was sign the receipt. Well, the guy was extremely friendly and told me to come in. Then he kinda just stood there on his phone for a minute while his pregnant wife lay on the bed. Felt like years till he put his phone down signed it and let me leave.

5. I delivered a pizza, and for some reason, as I said my goodbye and began to walk away they gave me this crazy look like I had wronged them. I didn't really think about it until I got back to the store, and noticed the fucking pizza was still sitting in my passenger seat. I never actually delivered the pizza

6. Got to a guy's house and the guy didn't have any money to pay for his food. He said it was an older gentleman and the guy made my friend start looking for money around the guy's house.

7. Maybe the most bizarre/sad was when one of my coworkers delivered to someone who was dead before she even arrived. The customer wasn't answering, and their neighbor thought it was strange because they were definitely home. The neighbor ends up busting down the door and finding the customer's body.

8. I have a house I deliver to almost daily, all the packages are still in the yard untouched. Well over 100 packages, almost all Amazon.

9. A friend of mine delivers pizzas, and one night he made a delivery to a person wearing a ninja turtle suit. He was greeted with a "Cowabunga!".

10. I walk around the house and I see a few people standing around, some music playing, some photography lights up, a man with a video camera, and then a guy holding a HUGE SNAKE around his shoulders.

11. Weirdest one was this dude who decided he wanted to guess my age. He was way off, so he asked to see my ID for proof. Then after that, he proceeded to go on a rant about how if you get married, you REALLY need to make sure you know the other person really well. I think he might have been drunk.

12. There was one time I delivered to a customer and had this weird feeling someone was staring at me. I look over and realize it's the entire cast of Harry Potter in cardboard cutout form.

Gotta feel for these delivery people.