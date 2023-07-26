The Hindon River, a tributary of Yamuna, is witnessing a rise in its water levels. Various parts of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad are now undergoing a flood-like situation due to a rise in the water level. A viral video from Noida shows a parking lot with hundreds of cars submerged as the Hindon swells progressively.

The viral video shows a parking lot with hundreds of cars submerged. One can only see the roof of those white cars. The video is from Noida’s Ecotech 3. As reported by PTI, these cars belonged to the online cab aggregator, Ola and they were scrapped and parked in the dump yard. The yard had around 350 cars.

Take a look at the video here.

#WATCH | Noida, UP: Due to an increase in the water level of Hindon River, the area near Ecotech 3 got submerged due to which many vehicles got stuck. pic.twitter.com/a5WOcLCH02 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

Speaking to the media, Anil Yadav, DCP (Central) Noida said, “There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given two notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles.” The DCP added that there is no loss of life yet.

Noida, UP: "The water level of the Hindon River has increased due to which the people of the administration are present here. We are appealing to the people to vacate the house…There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given 2… https://t.co/jBytAMimoL pic.twitter.com/g1wOZQgS68 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

The viral video has got people talking. People shared their thoughts on how improperly planned constructions like this always end up getting flooded. While others pointed out how Noida wasn’t flooded earlier and people were praising its infrastructure but look at what happened to it now.

Here’s what people had to say.

Seems urban planners/builders across the country don’t take monsoon into account while planning developments/constructions in new areas. https://t.co/TdpC5qdU7E — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) July 25, 2023

Has anyone designed a submarine cum car yet? Need of the hour. https://t.co/hVfYVZbF72 — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) July 25, 2023

2009 was the first time I saw Hindon. It was near Greater Noida West. The river was basically a midsize drain. I was told the whole greater Noida west was its flood plain and now the river is reduced to this channel.



So all it took was one season of extra rain for the river to… https://t.co/Lj7x0wL2UP — Niks (@niks_1985) July 25, 2023

Noida bros here were bragging a few days back how it never floods in Noida😝😝😝 https://t.co/Qz3epN95Ds — what's in the name (@ornob0792) July 25, 2023

Got stuck? All those cars are scrap. Totalled. https://t.co/Wvya1TNveu — Anand Sankar (@kalapian_) July 25, 2023

And then there were some saying Noida has remained unaffected due to superior infrastructure. https://t.co/JlzWE4xfmz — Dr. Jatin Anand 🤝🏹🚜¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@drjatinanand) July 25, 2023

An entire side of the Noida-Greater-Noida Expressway is a flood plain where no sane Authority would have given permissions for construction of Homes let alone Offices. It mostly consists of farmland / farmhouses and it should have remained that way. https://t.co/mAT1AjBN8T — Sushant Chaturvedi (@ShawshankOne) July 25, 2023

Any one town with basic infra? https://t.co/Vm8AwH7KlR — Che (@Cheaftertruth) July 25, 2023

When you construct buildings and parking lots haphazardly and without giving a fig to nature and course of a rivulet..

We deserve it! https://t.co/NDh8jJr5h3 — Lord Leopard (Lutyens' Wale) نئی دہلی (@Leopard212) July 25, 2023

perfect example how everyone and everything shifts from delhi to noida https://t.co/RLjmoUyD1c — و (@aawaaaraDOTexe) July 25, 2023

The visuals are scary.