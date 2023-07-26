The Hindon River, a tributary of Yamuna, is witnessing a rise in its water levels. Various parts of Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad are now undergoing a flood-like situation due to a rise in the water level. A viral video from Noida shows a parking lot with hundreds of cars submerged as the Hindon swells progressively.
The viral video shows a parking lot with hundreds of cars submerged. One can only see the roof of those white cars. The video is from Noida’s Ecotech 3. As reported by PTI, these cars belonged to the online cab aggregator, Ola and they were scrapped and parked in the dump yard. The yard had around 350 cars.
Take a look at the video here.
Speaking to the media, Anil Yadav, DCP (Central) Noida said, “There is a dump yard of Ola company where old and damaged vehicles are kept. They were given two notices by the police administration to remove the vehicles.” The DCP added that there is no loss of life yet.
The viral video has got people talking. People shared their thoughts on how improperly planned constructions like this always end up getting flooded. While others pointed out how Noida wasn’t flooded earlier and people were praising its infrastructure but look at what happened to it now.
Here’s what people had to say.
The visuals are scary.