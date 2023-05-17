Dhruv Rathee, known for his scenic travel vlogs and informative videos, churns out content that often garners controversies. And now, the social media activist has released a new video that is going viral.

In the 22-minute video, the vlogger talks about Sudipto Sen’s The Kerala Story and studies the claims made in the movie and its plotline.

Credits: HT

He begins talking about how the ‘propaganda techniques’ came into existence with Adolf Hitler’s autobiographical manifesto, Mein Kampf.

The first technique, called Big Lie, is based on telling lies with such confidence that people start believing that it’s true.

The second technique is the repetition of lies until people start believing it. And the last technique is a half-truth.

He explains how these three techniques are used in the movie to mislead the audience.

He mentions that director, Sudipto Sen explained that the movie is inspired by three real incidents. Upon searching these incidents on the internet, these were easily available on different websites.

He further explains that these three incidents are all an example of the half-truth propaganda technique. He then read and explained each report to clarify.

He then explains how the women were shown as helpless and innocent in the movie, which is not the case, in real. He even had a short interview clip from 2020 of a real victim, who appeared to be brainwashed, but not helpless.

He then presents a bunch of statistics, reports and official data to prove his point.

He concludes that while the movie claims that 32,000 women were converted to Islam, in reality, there were only three women – Fatima Isa (Hindu), Sonia Sebastian (Christian) and Merrin Jacob Pallath (Christian) – and, not even in the way that it has showcased in the movie.

He also tells how the entire concept of the movie fails when the numbers are changed on such a scale. He says that if this was some other case and was exaggerated like this, we would have called it rubbish.

Rathee pointed out that the director kept dodging the question when asked about the sources behind the number of women who were converted.

And when the matter reached court, the makers simply deleted the line and added 3 instead of 32,000.

He mentions how apart from maligning the state, the movie also highlights the issue of ‘love jihad’. The movie showcases forceful conversion, while in reality, according to a 2017 report by National Investigation Agency, states that there was no case of forceful conversion.

From politicians and news channels to social media platforms, everyone keeps feeding lies about love jihad, says the vlogger, until we start believing it.

He rightly notes that this concept not only defames Muslims, but also women.

He concludes by saying that people are trying to break the nation with fear and hatred. He also suggests that one should watch The Caliphate, if they wish to see a non-biased movie.

You can watch the entire piece here:

Holding filmmakers accountable is important and it’s a relief that someone is doing it.