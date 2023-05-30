The final match of the 2023 Indian Premier League played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride. While GT scored 214/4 in the game, CSK chased down the revised target of 171 runs in 15 overs (DLS method) during the last ball of the innings after rain interrupted the play. And MS Dhoni-led team clinched its fifth IPL title while defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets.

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja holding their trophy after the win. Source: @imjadeja/Twitter

In the last two deliveries, CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja struck a six and four off GT pacer Mohit Sharma, securing his team’s win in the final. Meanwhile, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who was watching live in the stands, was caught making a hand gesture during the final over on camera.

Source: A screenshot from the viral clip/Twitter

Various clips of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s son’s Jay Shah signalling with his hand gesture went viral online that left IPL fans both amused and intrigued. While some netizens called it hilarious, others referred to as ‘absurd’, ‘vulgar’, ‘inappropriate’, and what not.

This incident is what we are talking about.

Naturally, Jay Shah’s hand gesture sparked a meme fest on social media and some netizens even made the incident as meme template.

Let’s check them here:

