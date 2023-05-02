In case you missed it, here’s what happened. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir entered into an ugly spat and that became the talking point about last night’s IPL match rather than RCB’s (Royal Challengers Bangalore) win over LSG (Lucknow Super Giant). And now a Twitter user compiled those moments and added a Hindi TV serial background music to the drama. Quite amusingly, it fits!

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Mumbai Cha Raja, compiled the moments that led to the fight between the two cricket legends. The 1:58-minute-long video shows how the fight reached its zenith. Add to that the dramatic tune, and the video looks straight out of a Hindi TV serial directed by Ekta Kapoor.

Take a look at the video here.

The video shows the clash between LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli that took place in the break between the 16th and 17th over. After setting the premise, the video cuts to Gambhir greeting the players after the match. But what’s interesting is when Kyle Mayers was seen talking to Kohli, Gambhir whisks him away. KL Rahul tried to calm things down between the two but Gautam Gambhir dived head in and thus followed the heated argument between the two.

The video has gone viral and people are amused at this ingenuity. It has fetched over 2K likes and more than 255K views.

Here’s what people had to say.

Kl Rahul must be thinking !! I m the captain .. why is this support staff Gambhir doing show off ! — OSLO (@YesKumar202201) May 1, 2023

KL bechara na toh Kohli kuch keh skta na hi Gambhir ko…phas gya beech mein 😂😂 — Vineet Chawla (@vineetrajouri) May 2, 2023

Best thing was kL Rahul was walking normally while intermediating them 😂 sab dream 11 ka Kamaal hai — Ashfan sayyed (@Ashfansayyed) May 2, 2023

whole episode of anupama just 2 mins 😂 https://t.co/V2KQDivQHO — Rohit SRK 😎 (@Rohit12srk) May 2, 2023

what's with balaji telefilms daily soap-esque bg music😭😭 https://t.co/miUn37q03F — mirrorball (@hyggenx) May 2, 2023

Oho IPL kalesh is back 🥰. Koach vs Coach. IPL script writers if pitch isn't helping then we have a solution to make things interesting. This is now the 2nd biggest rivalry in IPL. Only Kohli vs Gambhir in Delhi Elections can conclude this rivalry. https://t.co/HtJ08KSgVV — 𝓜𝓮𝓰𝓱𝓪 🏏 (@CricMegha) May 2, 2023

Chalo yaar need this kind of entertainment https://t.co/UouuPEHZsT — Tired SRHer (@speaktract_now) May 2, 2023

Peak IPL kalesh, this was!