In case you missed it, here’s what happened. Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir entered into an ugly spat and that became the talking point about last night’s IPL match rather than RCB’s (Royal Challengers Bangalore) win over LSG (Lucknow Super Giant). And now a Twitter user compiled those moments and added a Hindi TV serial background music to the drama. Quite amusingly, it fits!
Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Mumbai Cha Raja, compiled the moments that led to the fight between the two cricket legends. The 1:58-minute-long video shows how the fight reached its zenith. Add to that the dramatic tune, and the video looks straight out of a Hindi TV serial directed by Ekta Kapoor.
Take a look at the video here.
The video shows the clash between LSG’s Naveen-ul-Haq and Virat Kohli that took place in the break between the 16th and 17th over. After setting the premise, the video cuts to Gambhir greeting the players after the match. But what’s interesting is when Kyle Mayers was seen talking to Kohli, Gambhir whisks him away. KL Rahul tried to calm things down between the two but Gautam Gambhir dived head in and thus followed the heated argument between the two.
The video has gone viral and people are amused at this ingenuity. It has fetched over 2K likes and more than 255K views.
Here’s what people had to say.
Peak IPL kalesh, this was!