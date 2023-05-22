For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporters, last night’s match was a heartbreaking affair. The Virat Kohli-led team lost the match against Gujarat Titans and it marked the end of their IPL tryst. But what remains the lowest of lows, many RCB supporters left abusive messages for Shubman Gill and his sister, Shahneel.

Shubman Gill opened the match for Gujarat Titans and he delivered his second successive hundred runs. His powerful performance cemented the victory for Gujarat Titans but it led to RCB’s exit from the league.

Shubman Gill seals off the chase with a MAXIMUM 👏🏻👏🏻@gujarat_titans finish the league stage on a high 😎#TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/bZQJ0GmZC6 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023

Winning and losing is a part of any sport but a section of Royal Challengers Bangalore supporters did not take the loss sportingly. Many took to social media platforms and left vile messages not only for Shubman but also for his sister. And that is just not fine. People need to learn to take a game for what it is, rather than treat it as a matter of life and death.

Some left lewd messages on Shahneel’s Instagram comments and it proves how some people can really stoop lower than imagined. Netizens sprung to action and called out people for their pathetic actions. Here’s how people reacted to the messages and how people showered their support for Shubman and his sister.

Shameless People Now Spamming Shubman’s Sister!?



Logic Less Fan Base.

WHY THE FCUK DIDNT YOUR BOWLERS DO BETTER AND WIN YOU REEEETAAAAAAAAAAARDSSSSS! pic.twitter.com/DTLhd9XryY — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) May 21, 2023

By attacking Shubman Gill’s sister on Instagram, a section of Kohli and RCB fans have proved that they have ZERO understanding of the game and its spirit.



A woman is getting harassed because her brother scored a match-winning hundred.



How disgusting is this? — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) May 22, 2023

RCB fans wishing death upon Shubman Gill & his sister don't deserve to be part of this society. Hope they're arrested. Internet education is important. — Ayush (@abasu0819) May 21, 2023

Arey senseless fans, not everyone by the surname Gill is a sister of Shubman. And stop these stupid and silly acts. It’s just a cricket match.



Don’t spoil your lives by doing such acts. — Sharat Mudunuri (@mudunuri_sharat) May 21, 2023

Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli – Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this. — ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023

Exactly…..you can't just abuse someone just because he won the game for his team ….its his duty to do it. — Tauqeer Alam (@Simplitauqeer) May 22, 2023

It's just a game. It's never that deep. These mfs need to be put behind the bars. Mock/criticize the player if you want but to bring their families is absolutely bottom tier shit that'd have some strict consequences. https://t.co/mg6RMk6CM0 — VINAY (@SimplyWazza) May 22, 2023

One of the main reason I can’t stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him. — Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023

Utterly shameful.