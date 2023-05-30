Last night’s IPL finale between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was nothing short of phenomenal. After a nail-biting match, MS Dhoni-led CSK won the title for the fifth time and that too on their opponent’s home ground. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan watched the game live and their reaction to CSK’s win was literally a #US moment.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a video from last night’s IPL match. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal jumped jubilantly when CSK won the IPL. He captioned the video, “Badle tere Mahi… le ke jo koi saari, duniya bhi de de agar.. toh kise duniya chahiye!!! MAHI FOR THE WIN!!! Jaddu you rockstar!!! What a match! GT… the best team through the tournament. Clearly the game was the real winner. #ipl2023 #iplfinal”

You can take a look at their reaction here.

Vicky Kaushal’s post went immensely viral and it fetched over two million likes. Many users shared snippets of that video on other social media platforms. Here’s what people had to say.

Reaction of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan on CSK's unbelievable win. pic.twitter.com/adxQSiDxfZ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

If they did this on screen would’ve had better career https://t.co/BWfxpdL9Pz — The is my surname (@Bloodufan) May 30, 2023

Us vickyy us 😭😭 https://t.co/hAQJXg1Ftx — ˢ ᶦ ᵈ ᵏ ᶦ ᵃ ʳ ᵃ❤️ (@tishai1505) May 30, 2023

The stadium was full of yellow….. Damn Mass 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/RsSWa4H3xw — 💭 (@shraddhafan_grl) May 29, 2023

TBH, even we had the same reaction.

