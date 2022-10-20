Revenge is a dish best served cold and this Madhya Pradesh bus conductor took this saying quite seriously. After he was abused and fired by his employer, he took matters into his own hands. He changed the text on the display board of the bus to something quite abusive.

The video of the now-changed display board is going viral on Twitter. The bus conductor changed “Sukheja Bus Service” to something that abuses the owner of the bus service. According to various reports, this wasn’t all. The conductor also changed the password of the display CPU. Talk about being petty!

सतना से इंदौर जाने वाली सुखेजा बस सर्विस के मालिक ने अपने एक कंडक्टर को गाली देकर नौकरी से निकाल दिया उसने गाली का बदला किस प्रकार लिया, आप बस डिस्प्ले देखकर समझ जाएंगे उसने जाते जाते display CPU का पासवर्ड बदल दिया है । अब नया CPU इंस्टाल होगा जिसकी कीमत 55000 है🤣 😂 #घोरकलजुग pic.twitter.com/xaPFZzam8V — अपूर्व اپوروا Apurva Bhardwaj (@grafidon) October 19, 2022

The bus company had no idea what had conspired against them. It was only when the Indore-Satna bus became a hot topic at the bus stand did the owner and the driver know what was being displayed on the LED display board. The owner, who is also a local leader, promptly switched off the display.

As the video went viral, netizens could not help but laugh at the incident. Some suggested that it was the best way to resign from the job, while others suggested that the manager do a factory reset on the CPU. Here’s what they had to say.

From Indore, a Bus conductor was laid off after being abused by some Sukheja Bus Services. The conductor decided to land one final blow by changing the display's password a new display costs 55000 and a two day journey to Bombay.

Revenge served cold. pic.twitter.com/1gpsPzoKtw — Roshan Abbas (@Roshan_Abbas_) October 19, 2022

Latest developments indicate that the manager of the bus company has filed an official complaint at the Kolgawan police station following this fiasco. The manager alleged that the ex-employee had conspired to defame the company.