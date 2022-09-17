Somewhere around 2009 and 2010, Bollywood celebrities started joining Twitter. For the Facebook-obsessed Indian audience, Twitter was a fairly new platform. The idea that you could reply to your favourite celeb’s tweet was novel and exciting.

Twitter was new and the internet was booming. Back then, there wasn’t much of a social media scrutiny celebs had to go through. It is evident in the tweets put out by celebs. Just like us, even celebs were trying to figure out how the platform works and that has birthed these gems where celebs were their most candid and unhinged selves. Here are some of these gems.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan joined Twitter in 2010. But this specific tweet stands out for the trademark SRK humour.

American president is in India. If I had known wouldn't have gone looking for him all over America instead met him in Andheri or Ghatkopar. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 29, 2010

2. Abhishek Bachchan

He joined Twitter in 2009. Abhishek Bachchan has always responded to his fans and other celebs on the platform. And this conversation with Sonam Kapoor is proof.

@sonamakapoor what do you mean "going"?? — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) December 25, 2011

3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra used to host frequent AMAs on her Twitter profile where she used to answer questions from her fans.

The films I'm doing are Krrish 3, zanjeer, GUNDAY, and Milan Talkies @trishap19 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 28, 2012

She also frequently spilled ‘wise words’ through her tweets. Just like this one.

Haha!!!! Friendship is like peeing on yourself: everyone can see it, but only you get the warm feeling that it brings!!! 🙂 (via @nawz2cool) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 23, 2009

4. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan joined Twitter in 2010 and honestly, he was and still is the most active celeb on the platform. However, when Twitter was down one fine day, the veteran actor was clearly agitated.

T 1722 – What the heck is going on in TWITTER .. just taking its own time to come on !! Tweety bird wake up birdie !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 30, 2014

5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

On this specific occasion, Sonam was clearly pissed off about something.

On my way to four seasons.. Some people really know how to suck the fun and magic out of things, but frankly my dear I don't give a damn.. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) December 19, 2009

6. Karan Johar

Throwback to when the filmmaker announced that he is going to pull a cleaning spree when it came to his following list.

I think i followed some unhappy losers on this platform thinking they were intelligent!!! Time to undo the damage!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 18, 2012

7. Deepika Padukone

This banter is wholesome.

8. Uday Chopra

Throwback to when Uday Chopra unleashed his chaotic evil self on Twitter.

Btw any parties happening on the 31st…I need to create a bit of havoc some where..invite me but Ill accept only from names starting with R — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) December 29, 2011

9. Salman Khan

You really need to go through all of Salman Khan’s tweets. They are otherworldly.

How cool is this even ants r playing hockey . U think its promoting our national sport ? pic.twitter.com/29LdMUrrX9 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 27, 2013

Sometimes he even introspected through his tweets.

Sm times even I don't like wat I do on B B, so don't blame them at all . — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) November 10, 2013

10. Lalit Modi

Of course, how can we forget this tweet that has aged so well?

@thesushmitasen reply my SMS — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) April 27, 2013