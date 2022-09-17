Somewhere around 2009 and 2010, Bollywood celebrities started joining Twitter. For the Facebook-obsessed Indian audience, Twitter was a fairly new platform. The idea that you could reply to your favourite celeb’s tweet was novel and exciting.
Twitter was new and the internet was booming. Back then, there wasn’t much of a social media scrutiny celebs had to go through. It is evident in the tweets put out by celebs. Just like us, even celebs were trying to figure out how the platform works and that has birthed these gems where celebs were their most candid and unhinged selves. Here are some of these gems.
1. Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan joined Twitter in 2010. But this specific tweet stands out for the trademark SRK humour.
2. Abhishek Bachchan
He joined Twitter in 2009. Abhishek Bachchan has always responded to his fans and other celebs on the platform. And this conversation with Sonam Kapoor is proof.
3. Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra used to host frequent AMAs on her Twitter profile where she used to answer questions from her fans.
She also frequently spilled ‘wise words’ through her tweets. Just like this one.
4. Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan joined Twitter in 2010 and honestly, he was and still is the most active celeb on the platform. However, when Twitter was down one fine day, the veteran actor was clearly agitated.
5. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
On this specific occasion, Sonam was clearly pissed off about something.
6. Karan Johar
Throwback to when the filmmaker announced that he is going to pull a cleaning spree when it came to his following list.
7. Deepika Padukone
This banter is wholesome.
8. Uday Chopra
Throwback to when Uday Chopra unleashed his chaotic evil self on Twitter.
9. Salman Khan
You really need to go through all of Salman Khan’s tweets. They are otherworldly.
Sometimes he even introspected through his tweets.
10. Lalit Modi
Of course, how can we forget this tweet that has aged so well?
Truly a blast from the past.