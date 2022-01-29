These days, if you head to Instagram at any ungodly hour, you'll hear Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga, and with this Excuses by AP Dhillon has become a certified break up song for the Gen Z.

The track is so frustratingly addictive that even if you're head over heels in love with someone, the lyrics will make you question all the love you've ever offered.

But you know, AP Dhillon wasn't always stabbed in the heart; he was once a lover boy and his song Desires is just a mellifluous reminder of that.

I mean yes Excuses by AP Dhillon is pretty famous but just listen to his song Desires!!!! — Varun Aashara (@isBlackSpade) January 28, 2022

Desires, penned by Shinda Kahlon and delivered by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, will help you restore your faith in love which was wrongfully snatched away by Excuses.

Coz, is it even love if you easily let go of someone who once defined the idea of love for you?

If she ever gets cold just cuz of me, I will sing AP Dhillon's Desires on loop to convince her💯😩❤️. — PARTH (@humanapeaf) January 16, 2022

Don't let the language become a barrier between you and this underrated gem. Continue reading to know what the song exactly means.

Chad Gussa Hun Jan De, Kyon Akhan Ne Bhar Aiyan Ne

Kyun Gal Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae, Jo Hathi Ganiyan Paiyan Ne,

Meaning:

Let go of your anger, my love. What led to well up your eyes with tears?

Why are you trying to take off the necklace you put on from your hands?



Kyun Bulan Ne Chup Aa Dhaari Koi Gal Te Dass Mainu

Tainu Khush Hoyi Nu Vekhan Da Koi Hal Te Dass Mainu



Sikhar Dupehar Nu Jan Meri Te Katon Badli An Shaiyan Ne



Kyun Gal Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae, Jo Hathi Ganiyan Paiyan Ne



Meaning:

Why are your lips silent? Would you tell me something?

Would you please tell me how can I make you happy?

Why is my beloved troubled by the dark clouds on a beautiful sunny day?



Why are you trying to take off the necklace you put on yourself?



Hirni Wargiyan Akhan Mere Hundeya Nam Hoiyan

Mere Dil Nu Kujh Aa Hunda Khaure Hawawan Tham Hoiyan

Beparwah Jehe Chehre Ne Kyun Chhaddiyan Beparwahiyan Ni

Kyun Gal Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae, Jo Hathi Ganiyan Paiyan Ne

Meaning:

Even in my presence, the beautiful hind-like eyes have become moist.

Seeing this breaks my heart and it feels like the cool breeze has ceased.

Why has your carefree face lost its carelessness?

Why are you taking off the necklace you put around your neck?



Sham Da Rang Kyun Lal Tere Rang Nal Da Ae

Dassna Tan Haje Vi Dasde Je Kissa Kise Boone Jal Da Ae

Sach Jani Teri Gal Di Lali Meriyan Laliyan Udaiyan Ne

Kyun Gal Cho Laun Nu Firdi Ae, Jo Hathi Ganiyan Paiyan Ne

Meaning:

Why is the colour of sunset the same as yours?

Please tell me right now if this is a trap.



Trust me, your rosy cheeks have blown away my mind.

Why are you trying to take off the necklace you are wearing?



You can groove to the entire song her:

Regardless of the insane amount of excuses you make for not listening to AP Dhillon, you can't keep your desires away. This pattern is kinda toxic, I kid you not.