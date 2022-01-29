These days, if you head to Instagram at any ungodly hour, you'll hear Dil tera jado tutuga tan pata laguga, and with this Excuses by AP Dhillon has become a certified break up song for the Gen Z.
The track is so frustratingly addictive that even if you're head over heels in love with someone, the lyrics will make you question all the love you've ever offered.
But you know, AP Dhillon wasn't always stabbed in the heart; he was once a lover boy and his song Desires is just a mellifluous reminder of that.
I mean yes Excuses by AP Dhillon is pretty famous but just listen to his song Desires!!!!— Varun Aashara (@isBlackSpade) January 28, 2022
Desires, penned by Shinda Kahlon and delivered by AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill, will help you restore your faith in love which was wrongfully snatched away by Excuses.
Coz, is it even love if you easily let go of someone who once defined the idea of love for you?
If she ever gets cold just cuz of me, I will sing AP Dhillon's Desires on loop to convince her💯😩❤️.— PARTH (@humanapeaf) January 16, 2022
Don't let the language become a barrier between you and this underrated gem. Continue reading to know what the song exactly means.
Chad Gussa Hun Jan De, Kyon Akhan Ne Bhar Aiyan Ne
Meaning:
Let go of your anger, my love. What led to well up your eyes with tears?
Kyun Bulan Ne Chup Aa Dhaari Koi Gal Te Dass Mainu
Meaning:
Why are your lips silent? Would you tell me something?
Hirni Wargiyan Akhan Mere Hundeya Nam Hoiyan
Meaning:
Even in my presence, the beautiful hind-like eyes have become moist.
Sham Da Rang Kyun Lal Tere Rang Nal Da Ae
Meaning:
Why is the colour of sunset the same as yours?
You can groove to the entire song her:
Regardless of the insane amount of excuses you make for not listening to AP Dhillon, you can't keep your desires away. This pattern is kinda toxic, I kid you not.