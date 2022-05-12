Dhinchak Pooja took the internet by storm with her viral song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj in 2017. The video gained more than 45 million views and went on to become the most talked-about song in the country.
Fast forward to 2022, Dhinchak Pooja is back again with a new song where she tells the world about her well known obsession with selfies- Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do.
https://t.co/8Sos4NeYB6— Dhinchakpooja (@DhinchakPooja) May 8, 2022
Video out now ☝️ pic.twitter.com/SWZ4pBSzH0
And like the previous time, the video has created a major buzz on the internet.
Hey bhagwan uthaale!!! Mujhe nahi baba.... Aagey ka samajh jao... Baksh do mujhe 😭 pic.twitter.com/0pBo7Bn5BF— Sadashiv Pal (@iamSadashiv03) May 11, 2022
Dear @elonmusk plz make her account chargeable. She is a very famous perosnality of India. https://t.co/CtgLKNjBys— 🇮🇳 Arrnish 🇮🇳 (@HumourActivist) May 10, 2022
@DhinchakPooja Dhinchak Pooja, koi nahi tumhare jaise Dooja. Jai Ho.— now I know (@dryuvrajkphd) May 11, 2022