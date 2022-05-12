Dhinchak Pooja took the internet by storm with her viral song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj in 2017. The video gained more than 45 million views and went on to become the most talked-about song in the country.



Fast forward to 2022, Dhinchak Pooja is back again with a new song where she tells the world about her well known obsession with selfies- Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do.



In the video, the singer is seen posing for selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. With her signature catchy lyrics, she sings, "Raat ke baj gaye ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do. Baaki sab ko sone do, mujh ko selfie lene do" (Even if it is 1AM or 2AM, let me take a selfie. While everyone else sleeps, let me take a selfie).





The 2:16 minutes long music video was released on May 8. Till now, the video has amassed more than 40k views.



And like the previous time, the video has created a major buzz on the internet.

https://t.co/w1zeyZTHwO

Dhinchak Pooja is Back



Thanks me later ☺️🙂🔙👍🙏 — Abin Pathak (@pathak_abin) May 12, 2022

Hey bhagwan uthaale!!! Mujhe nahi baba.... Aagey ka samajh jao... Baksh do mujhe 😭 pic.twitter.com/0pBo7Bn5BF — Sadashiv Pal (@iamSadashiv03) May 11, 2022

Hello Pooja,

Duniya me kafi problems hai,jaldi se ek gana release kar do taki baki sari problem kam lagne lage…please… https://t.co/lmFOMbg8bE — Bazigrrrrrrr (@_himmatwala) May 9, 2022

Dear @elonmusk plz make her account chargeable. She is a very famous perosnality of India. https://t.co/CtgLKNjBys — 🇮🇳 Arrnish 🇮🇳 (@HumourActivist) May 10, 2022

@DhinchakPooja Dhinchak Pooja, koi nahi tumhare jaise Dooja. Jai Ho. — now I know (@dryuvrajkphd) May 11, 2022

DhinchakPooja: RT @JMawaali: Dhinchack Pooja is more creative than Bollywood lyrics writers and music Directors https://t.co/c0FFW8mBkC — Dhinchak Pooja (@swag_wali_topi) May 8, 2022

Pooja Jain, who goes by her stage name Dhinchak Pooja, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11.



You can watch her new song here.