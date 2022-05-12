Dhinchak Pooja took the internet by storm with her viral song Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj in 2017. The video gained more than 45 million views and went on to become the most talked-about song in the country.

Dhinchak Pooja
Source: Free Press Journal

Fast forward to 2022, Dhinchak Pooja is back again with a new song where she tells the world about her well known obsession with selfies- Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do.

In the video, the singer is seen posing for selfies in front of replicas of the Eiffel Tower and Statue of Liberty. With her signature catchy lyrics, she sings, "Raat ke baj gaye ek ya do, ek aur selfie lene do. Baaki sab ko sone do, mujh ko selfie lene do" (Even if it is 1AM or 2AM, let me take a selfie. While everyone else sleeps, let me take a selfie).

The 2:16 minutes long music video was released on May 8. Till now, the video has amassed more than 40k views.

Ek Aur Selfie Lene Do
Source: YouTube

And like the previous time, the video has created a major buzz on the internet.

Pooja Jain, who goes by her stage name Dhinchak Pooja, was also a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 11.
You can watch her new song here.