Delhi's Shaheen Bagh has been one of the most prominent centers for anti-CAA protests across the nation, with women leading the protest against the contentious act.

S H A H E E N B A G H

And now, different artists are coming together to join the people of Shaheen Bagh for a 'celebration of the resistance' on Sunday, January 19. The artists include Ankur Tewari, Hussain Haidry, Saba Azad, Aamir Aziz, and Sabika Abbas Naqvi.

All these artists have, in the past, also lent their voice to anti-CAA protests held across various parts in the country. Both Ankur Tewari and Aamir Aziz have even penned poems in support of the anti-CAA protests.

तेरे ज़ालिम इरादों के

जुल्मों सितम सहें

वो हम नहीं

जो ख़ौफ़ के कहर से

ख़ामोश रह गये

वो हम नहीं

डरते होंगे

बुज़दिल तेरे

डराने से

सैलाबों से

आँधियों से

तूफ़ानों से

जो आग बुझ जाए

बस हवाओं से

वो हम नहीं

जो मज़हब के बहाने

आपस में लड़ रहे

वो हम नहीं

अपनों को पीछे चोड़

अपनों को पीछे चोड़

आगे जो चल पड़े

Shaheen Bagh has become a symbol of the anti-CAA resistance across the nation, with anti-CAA supporters commending the protestor's courage. Because, despite harsh winter winds, hailstorms, rains, and biting cold, the protestors have continued to peacefully demonstrate their point.

An Example for the World of a Woman who stands up against Fascism at the age of 82

“"It's my 29th day here today. I eat here, I pray and sleep here only," Bilquis, 82, “I go home only when I have to change my clothes or take a bath," the octogenarian said



In fact, recently, people of different faiths even came together at Shaheen Bagh to participate in a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

This will haunt BJP/RSS for long! #MyINDIA

Shaheen bagh right now #ShaheenBaghProtest

Shaheen Bagh, with its unwavering resilience--even in the face of government's unmistakable apathy--has truly proved to be the face of India's spirit of resistance.