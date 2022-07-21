You may have come across many instances from Bihar that speak volumes of how the education system of the state is like. From a student fanning her teacher while she sleeps in the classroom, to a circular issued by Patna University having several grammatical errors, such instances keep surprising us every now and then.

Speaking of which, a video from Bihar's Gaya district caught my attention on Twitter this morning. And it is going viral on the micro-blogging platform.

The clip posted by @UtkarshSingh_ shows a coaching centre organising a cinema-like experience for the students. In the video, a Bhojpuri item number is being played on television as the crowd cheers for the song. Some of them are recording the moment in their mobile phones. A man, probably the teacher, is standing beside television as he enjoys the item number along with the students. The name of the coaching centre also grabbed my eyeballs. It's called, Vikas Coaching Centre. What an irony!

"Gaya ke coaching centre mein mil raha gyaan dekhiye", the tweet reads.

Netizens are divided after watching this video.

Some Twitter users called out the coaching centre.

Incredible Coaching Center 😂😂😂😂 — Susmita Mazumdar (@Susmita_Speaks) July 21, 2022

Coaching ka naam to dekho Vikas coaching center 🤣🤣 — Mustafij Alam .مستفیض علم❀ (@MustafijMd) July 21, 2022

New India New Culture 😆😆😆 — SBR Official (@SabirSpeaker) July 21, 2022

Finally they found Vikas 👌 — Truly a Fake Account (@IHaveShedMyName) July 21, 2022

Coaching institution k naam me “#Vikas" h https://t.co/0Nwp9h2jj2 — Abhi jain 🏹💉💉🇮🇳 (@Abhijai74527667) July 21, 2022

Ye kya dekhna par rha https://t.co/2KOixMXTrO — Kamal Kd (@keady786) July 21, 2022

jab kahi job hi nhi h to teacher or students k pas yahi ek timepass h — sundeep sherwal (@sundeepsherwal1) July 21, 2022

A few of them were like ismein galat kya hai?

mahine me ekad baar aisa hota ho aur students ka entertainment bhi ho jaata ho, to kya galat hai isme? — Captain (@aeyaeycaptain) July 21, 2022

Refreshments Chal raha hain

5 min brake

Har cheez m bakchodi mat karo bhai — Gaurav Sharma (@GauravSweta0130) July 21, 2022

Nothing is wrong ... Kuchh bhi... Are yaar isme kiya galat hai — Rofl Kumar 🏹 (@zainstm) July 21, 2022

Ye koi bura baat na hai masti bhi jaruri hai 🙂🙂🙂 https://t.co/w1Vw61QXUl — ## Abhinav patel 🇮🇳 (@very_different1) July 21, 2022

Pointing out every small to small thing and making an issue out of it is meaningless. NOWADAYS Students don't want only studies that too in monotonous style. They demands some refreshment and it's scientifically good too to take same break for refreshing your mind https://t.co/lvgGjA6wM0 — Prashant Kishore (@isupport_pk) July 21, 2022

What do you think of this video? Is the clip appalling for you or is it like what's wrong in having some fun? Meanwhile, we wonder kya sahi naam rakha hai coaching centre ka! Irony at its peak. 'Cuz ye dekhne ke baad Vikas toh sharm se mar jayega!