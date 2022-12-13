Indians living abroad often carry their favourite snacks from India in order to have a slice of home readily available to them in their respective countries. These can range from spices to snacks, and even homemade pickles. Ex-Google MD is no stranger to this tradition.

Recently the former Google and Twitter Managing Director, Parminder Singh, took to Twitter and shared a picture of that one snack he always carries back from his flights to India. And the snack is none other than the good ol’ sooji rusk – a perfect chai companion.

He revealed that because he has been carrying rusk so frequently to Singapore, the authorities at the Changi Airport no longer confuse them for gold bars or Jenga blocks.

The most precious thing to take back from India is Sooji rusks! We do it so often and in such humongous quantities that even the folks at Changi Airport don’t confuse it with Jenga blocks or gold bars anymore! pic.twitter.com/bMpz8yxV5k — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 12, 2022

One user asked how he ensures that the rusks are not crushed. His hack? Packing them with clothes!

Stuff the bag with clothes to protect them as if your life depends on it…and in many ways it does! — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 12, 2022

A lot of people found this relatable. Some even shared the places where you can find the best sooji rusk in India. Here’s what people had to say.

When customs ask you what's this bulge in your luggage, you can say "suji hai". 😄 — 🅿️ЯΞ💤 (@PrezzVerde) December 12, 2022

Hahahaha. Best things ever. My mom carries this and mathi (pheeki wali) as trophies in hand carry because she likes her snacks without minimum breakage, crisp, fresh and from only one shop

Every Punjabi in Delhi has “their dukaan” that no one else can match — Monica Jasuja (@jasuja) December 12, 2022

Hahaha! For me it’s packs of bhakadwadi. 🥳 — Varsha S (@Varsha1901) December 13, 2022

Try buying them from Dehradun and take them along, incase you have never tried them. They are super tasty. — Gaurav Bhandari (@Gaurav692) December 12, 2022

high time we start exporting it so that other folks can also enjoy this Indian innovation ( I hope I am right because haven’t seen this in any other country) — Harpreet Singh (@har_preetS) December 12, 2022

Truly a desi thing to do!