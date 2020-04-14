At a time when we need to fight this pandemic together we are treating our front-line fighters with physical and mental harassment, brutal attacks and discrimination. But does all of this stop them from doing their duty? No.

Doctors, nurses, police officers and other civic workers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring our safety. Some of them are going beyond their call of duty and taking one extra step towards serving us.

1. This IAS officer refused her 6-month maternity leave and resumed office just 22 days after giving birth.

2. This doctor from Bhopal is living inside his car after his hospital duty, to protect his family from the disease.

Salute to this CoronaWarrior 🙏 Dr Sachin Nayak from Bhopal, who has turned his car into his home to quarantine himself from his family as he fights the virus every day!#IndiaFightsCoronavirus pic.twitter.com/5irlL2g6Hu — अद्वैता काला #StayHome 😷 (@AdvaitaKala) April 7, 2020

3. This medical sergeant rode over 150 km to deliver emergency medicines to a 4-year-old cancer patient in Kerala.

A #Kerala medical sergeant rode more than 150 km on his bike to deliver medicines to a 4-year-old cancer patient whose family ran out of them in late March during the ongoing #lockdown.

(@itsgopikrishnan)https://t.co/3ZUr6VkMzQ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) April 11, 2020

4. This doctor from Indore contracted the deadly coronavirus and succumbed to it after treating COVID-19 patients.

5. Cricketer Joginder Sharma is fulfilling his duties as a cop in Haryana. While doing so, he is not visiting his home to protect his family from the virus.

6. This doctor fed one of his patients, whose relatives couldn't visit the hospital to see him.

7. This Odisha police officer helped arrange camel milk for a 3.5-year-old autistic kid in Mumbai, through his tweets.

Pl send me contact details by DM. Will do anything and everything possible for your child. — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) April 6, 2020

8. This sanitation worker from Telangana donated two months’ salary to the CM relief fund.

My #CitizenHeroes today is a Adivasi teenager called Bontha Sai Kumar, who works as a sanitation worker in Utnoor. A very active & socially conscious young man



He contributed his salary for two months ₹17,000 towards CMRF as #TelanganaFightsCorona 👏🙏#Respect pic.twitter.com/fhS06GiGgL — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 11, 2020

9. Bollywood actress Shikha Malhotra joined a Mumbai hospital as a nurse to help those infected by coronavirus amid national emergency.

The actress had completed her nursing course in 2014 from Delhi’s Vardhman Mahavir Medical College in Safdarjung Hospital but never practiced as she took to acting.

10. This Chhattisgarh constable donated blood to a pregnant woman as the family was unable to find the rare blood group amid lockdown.

11. This Ahmedabad police constable came forward and proposed himself for Coronavirus vaccine experiment.

12. A nurse who is 8-months' pregnant travelled 250 km amid lockdown to join emergency duty at a primary health centre.

13. Bengaluru cop rode 420 km on a scooter to deliver medicines to a cancer patient in Dharwad.

H Kumar Swamy, a head constable posted in Bengaluru saw a cancer patient, Umesh, requesting people to help him get medicines urgently on a regional news channel. As the medicine was only available at DES Centre in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar, the constable asked Umesh to order the medicines online, collected them and rode on his Activa to deliver them.

14. This police constable walked for 450 km from Kanpur to Jabalpur to join his duty amid lockdown.

Constable Anand Pandey was on leave from 20th February in his hometown, Kanpur. He got stuck there due to the lockdown, but this did not stop him from joining duty in Jabalpur. He started walking and took 3 days to reach Jabalpur.

15. This UP police constable distributes food packets to the needy in slums twice every day.

There's still time. We can learn to treat them better and cooperate with them.