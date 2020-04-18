The coronavirus pandemic has affected both, kids and adults, alike. When everyone in the world is doing their bit to deal with the crisis, children are also coming forward to help in whatever ways they can.

Their small efforts and initiatives are worth all the praise and applause.

1. An 8-year-old Kashmiri boy donated his savings stored in a piggy bank towards the fight against coronavirus.

2. Noida kids put toothpicks in an elevator to encourage people not to touch the buttons.

3. A 15-year-old Dehradun boy wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting him to make it mandatory for religious trusts to pay 80% of 'God's wealth' towards fighting COVID-19.

4. 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur, Licypriya Kangujam, designed face shields for health workers at home, amid crisis and shortage in India.

Final design will come like this. Currently we are on developing stage...



Will share video on YouTube how to develop the design with simple methods to support our healthcare professionals.



Just an innovative attempt ☺️ to spend Quality Lockdown.. pic.twitter.com/Z0vy1jVHvJ — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) April 3, 2020

5. A 4-year-old boy from Vijaywada donated his savings of ₹971 to the CM Relief Fund. The kid had saved this money to buy a bicycle for himself.

6. A 7-year-old boy from Mizoram broke his piggy bank and donated his entire savings to help feed the poor who were struggling to find food amid lockdown.

This tiny bundle contains Rs. 333/- in cash and coins;

7-year-old Rommel Lalmuansanga from Kolasib Venglai donated his entire savings to his Village Level Task Forces in this war against the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic

May the good Lord bless you abundantly

You are a Hero!#Hero pic.twitter.com/YfGbG9CHDI — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) March 31, 2020

7. A 7-year-old Chennai boy donated all of his savings amounting to ₹845 .

In a letter addressed to the Tamil Nadu CM, he wrote:

I have saved Rs 845. I want to donate to you, uncle, for fighting Corona disease in our Tamil Nadu.

8. Kids designed a touchless hand sanitiser dispenser using Adruino, an open source electronic prototype platform.

9. A teenager from Seattle has built a website to fight fake news and keep the world updated on the coronavirus pandemic.

The site apparently updates every minute to provide latest statistics on COVID-19 and is visited by millions of people.

10. A 2.5-year-old child from Tamil Nadu decided to contribute her savings to the PM Fund after listening to PM Modi's address to the nation on the deadly virus.

11. A 17-year-old boy and an aspiring engineer from New Jersey made 200 face masks in 24 hours using cotton muslin, a sewing machine and a 3D printer.

12. An 8-year-old boy from Andhra Pradesh chose to donate his entire pocket money of 4 years to the CM Relief Fund.

We hope these efforts go a long way in the world's bid to fight coronavirus.