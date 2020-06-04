Our battle against coronavirus is far from over but, slowly and steadily we all have to start adjusting to the 'new normal' with proper precautionary measures in place.

So, as we try to resume our normal lives, here's a glimpse of what living in the middle of an ongoing pandemic looks like.

1. Going out for work or for grocery shopping? Wearing a mask is a must for everyone. There are no exceptions.

2. Shops and open markets have to follow social distancing rules and the same goes for the customers.

INDIA #CORONAVIRUS update:

*1.3 billion people go into lockdown overnight.

*PM Narendra Modi announces a "total ban" on leaving homes, but some shops are staying open.

*Police draw chalk lines to enforce social distancing.https://t.co/zL7j4NWPW5 pic.twitter.com/r3JB0GWiuf — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) March 25, 2020

How to maintain physical distance between shopkeeper & customer while buying essential supplies -- the Kerala way! #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/H1djrcFDSO — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2020

Railways Fights #COVID2019: Maintaining social distancing in this hour of need, Railways is helping decongest vegetable markets in open grounds in Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh for the safety of the citizens as well as the Railways staff. 🍅🧄🥔 pic.twitter.com/fWgPS3OoJU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 26, 2020

3. As work resumes in some private and government offices, employees have been asked to cover their face and ensure physical distancing.

#IndiaFightsCorona 🇮🇳🇮🇳

Following relaxations given by the Central Government in #lockdown, work resumes in some of the private offices in #Haryana. Employees are taking due care of physical distancing and keeping their faces covered@PMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @cmohry pic.twitter.com/6Frnz78Ijd — PIB in Chandigarh (@PIBChandigarh) May 4, 2020

4. As the film industry tries to get back on its feet, crew members have to pass through disinfectant tunnels, wear face masks, shields and have their temperature checked by medical professionals in PPE suits.

5. Even hair dressers in salons have to wear PPE suits, gloves and face shields before attending to customers.

Madhya Pradesh: Salons reopen in Bhopal following relaxations in lockdown. Workers of a salon wear PPE kits while giving haircuts to customers amid #COVID19 pandemic. #Unlock1 pic.twitter.com/LfMI991hzF — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

6. While domestic flight operations have resumed in India, this is what airports look like as we start adjusting to the 'new normal.'

This was the day when all our airports switched to the new normal. At #AAI's @aaichnairport, the passenger flow was smooth with efforts from airport staff and stakeholders. Not to forget the cooperation of our valued passengers - abiding by the new rules. #IndiaFlyBack pic.twitter.com/em3SPmif8R — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 25, 2020

‘Airport look’ during the New Normal! pic.twitter.com/4X2WYWca1s — Archana TiwariNayudu (@ArchOpinion) May 27, 2020

Social Distancing in the lifts at Mumbai Airport @CSMIA_Official

Domestic flights in India resume today in limited capacity. Only 25 landings & 25 take offs allowed in Mumbai, which is a hotspot of the #Coronavirus outbreak in India #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/mwrwLKtt7L — Janhavee Moole (@janhavee) May 25, 2020

7. In a bid to avoid spread of COVID-19, Chennai metro station has installed a foot-operated lift. The CMRL has become the first metro rail in the country to do so.

Watch | Chennai metro's new initiative against #COVID19, first metro rail to do so https://t.co/amS0LNEylApic.twitter.com/3p73QCadoX — NDTV Videos (@ndtvvideos) May 31, 2020

8. Train passengers also have to undergo thermal screening and maintain social distancing norms, before boarding trains.

Mission "Back Home". Shramik Special train departed from Thrissur to Brahmapur (Odisha) at 13.30 hrs on 04-6-2020 carrying 1305 passengers registered and nominated by Govt of Kerala. Thermal screening of passengers done and social distancing ensured. pic.twitter.com/7UYEmz0IUD — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) June 4, 2020

Punjab: 20 trains are being run from Ludhiana on major routes, following government guidelines of social distancing and other precautions.



Indian Railways has started operations of 200 passenger trains today. pic.twitter.com/0t6yZZMQcP — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2020

The 'new normal' is here to stay so start getting use to it.