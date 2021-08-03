The sheer volume of participants and games make Olympics the biggest sporting event in the world. Every day we get to hear so many stories of athletes' hard work, perseverance and struggles. We’ve seen some incredible victories as well as empowering moments until now that have redefined Olympics.

Here are the best ones.

1. When Gianmarco Tamberi and Muta Essa Barshim agreed to share the gold medal after tying in the men's high jump.

It was a one-of-a-kind moment in the history of the Olympics and made everyone emotional.

2. When the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears watching the Indian Hockey team win over Great Britain.

The Indian side registered this historic win after 49 years to qualify for the semi finals.

3. When Germany's women gymnast team made a statement by wearing full-length body suits instead of bikini-cut leotards.

4. When Simone Biles withdrew from individual all-around gymnastics competition to focus on her mental well-being.

5. When Gold medallist Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's springboard diving final.

In an Instagram post, he shared how learning to knit and crochet helped him through the Olympics and kept him sane.

Turns out he was knitting a dog sweater.

6. When weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz took the gold for 55kg category in women’s weightlifting and won the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal.

7. When Tom Daley gave an impassioned speech to young LGBTQ people after his emotional gold medal win.

I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything. There is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you. I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that.

8. When Indian women's Hockey team celebrated their win against Australia and qualified for semis.

9. When New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first ​out transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

Although she failed to register a lift in all three attempts and exited the games, her presence itself was historic.

Source: AP News

10. When Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini represented the Refugee Olympic team by carrying its flag in the opening ceremony.

Source: DW

These moments will never be forgotten.