The sheer volume of participants and games make Olympics the biggest sporting event in the world. Every day we get to hear so many stories of athletes' hard work, perseverance and struggles. We’ve seen some incredible victories as well as empowering moments until now that have redefined Olympics.

Here are the best ones.

1. When Gianmarco Tamberi and Muta Essa Barshim agreed to share the gold medal after tying in the men's high jump.

It was a one-of-a-kind moment in the history of the Olympics and made everyone emotional.

Wow. What a moment of elation. Mutaz Barshim and Gianmarco Tamberi have agreed to share the gold medal in the high jump.



They did not have any misses through 2.37m. No jump-off. #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/WuX3RD4r5d — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) August 1, 2021

2. When the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears watching the Indian Hockey team win over Great Britain.

The Indian side registered this historic win after 49 years to qualify for the semi finals.

Today when Indian #Hockey team defeated Great Britain by 3-1, the commentators Sunil Taneja and Siddharth Pandey were in tears.



I was watching live and could perceive the emotions from their voice but this video is just raw emotions. 🏑 🙂#TearsOfJoy #Olympics #OlympicsInHindi pic.twitter.com/GK1nZVvlap — Ankit Lal 🏹 (@AnkitLal) August 1, 2021

3. When Germany's women gymnast team made a statement by wearing full-length body suits instead of bikini-cut leotards.

German Gymnasts fight against sexualisation of women by wearing unitards (full bodysuits) for the first time in Olympic Games history.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9DSULIrImB — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) July 26, 2021

4. When Simone Biles withdrew from individual all-around gymnastics competition to focus on her mental well-being.

the outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before. 🤍 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) July 29, 2021

5. When Gold medallist Tom Daley was spotted knitting in the stands while watching the women's springboard diving final.

Oh this? Just Olympic champ @TomDaley1994 knitting in the stands while watching the diving. 🧶 pic.twitter.com/o17i6vsG2j — Olympics (@Olympics) August 1, 2021

In an Instagram post, he shared how learning to knit and crochet helped him through the Olympics and kept him sane.

Turns out he was knitting a dog sweater.

6. When weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz took the gold for 55kg category in women’s weightlifting and won the country’s first ever Olympic gold medal.

7. When Tom Daley gave an impassioned speech to young LGBTQ people after his emotional gold medal win.

I hope that any young LGBT person out there can see that no matter how alone you feel right now, you are not alone and that you can achieve anything. There is a whole lot of your chosen family out here ready to support you. I am incredibly proud to say that I am a gay man and also an Olympic champion. I feel very empowered by that.

I have so much love and respect for Tom Daley. This speech will reach every corner of the world, including the 70+ countries taking part in the Olympics where LGBTQ+ people are still criminalised. He deserves that medal and so much more 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/9atkGSB1kp — Tom Knight (@TJ_Knight) July 26, 2021

8. When Indian women's Hockey team celebrated their win against Australia and qualified for semis.

Watching Indian women’s hockey team celebrating the win is melting billions of hearts.



Proud of you girls!#Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Rr43mkMDkC — Satyajeet Tambe (@satyajeettambe) August 2, 2021

9. When New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first ​out transgender woman to compete in the Olympics.

Although she failed to register a lift in all three attempts and exited the games, her presence itself was historic.

10. When Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini represented the Refugee Olympic team by carrying its flag in the opening ceremony.

Yusra swam for three hours in the sea to push a sinking boat to safety.



Now, she swims for every refugee in the world. You are an inspiration to us all @YusraMardini.



Watch her compete in #Tokyo2020. pic.twitter.com/xRIit6bWwQ — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 24, 2021

These moments will never be forgotten.