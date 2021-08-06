Entitlement does strange things to the brain, often it makes it foggy with the delusion that everything should happen according to one's desire. And when that doesn't happen, entitled people react in the strangest, even dangerous ways. Here are some examples of the same from the recent past.

1. When a girl in Lucknow hit a cab driver repeatedly in the middle of the road for allegedly bumping the car into her. She also broke his phone while he kept standing, asking what his fault was.

Viral Video: A Girl Continuously Beating a Man (Driver of Car) at Awadh Crossing, Lucknow, UP and allegedly Damaging his Phone inspite of him asking for Reason pic.twitter.com/mMH7BE0wu1 — Megh Updates 🚨 (@MeghUpdates) July 31, 2021

2. When an influencer named Hitesha Chandrani alleged that a Zomato delivery man hit her, leaving her face covered in blood. But later, the delivery man, Kamaraj revealed that she was the one who started hitting him with a slipper. He added that he was trying to protect himself and it was in that tussle that she hit her nose with her ring.

Karnataka: FIR filed against Hitesha Chandrani, who had accused Zomato delivery boy Kamaraj of attacking her, at Bengaluru's Electronic City Police Station under Section 355 (assault), 504 (insult) & 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC; FIR registered on Kamaraj's complaint — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

3. When politician Sharad Pawar had his car, along with those of people accompanying him, parked on a race track in Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. This led to a debate on the VIP culture that harms sports in the country, among other things.

#VIP Culture & Arrogance of the #MVA...

Athletic track at Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex (#PUNE ) being used as a parking lot for Cars belonging Ex. IOA President @PawarSpeaks ji, Sports Cabinet Minister @SunilKedar1111 ji and MoS Sports @iAditiTatkare ji



Courtesy : @mataonline pic.twitter.com/T2P5X9oPeO — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) June 27, 2021

4. When a woman was so certain that her house help's demand for a raise was unfair that she not only got angry about it but also wrote a full-fledged Facebook post stating how the house help could hurt her. She got a lot of flak for it on the internet, which was well deserved.

Today in Gurgaon. “Maids will always be maids” and other classisms pic.twitter.com/0Wezz0aoUg — Veena Venugopal (@veenavenugopal) July 27, 2020

5. When a social media influencer Santoshi Shetty decided to offer mental health advice ₹1,500. Mind you, she had no training and was doing this to "help people". She got called out for the same, and she deleted her post later.

Bloggers have hit a slump so one of them SantoshiShetty has decided to become a mental therapist with ZERO I repeat ZERO expertise in this field. What's worse is she is charging 1500/session & defends it as a beautiful gift and gibberish! Mental health reduced to a bloggers fad! pic.twitter.com/6TCU2sOBh9 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) July 7, 2020

6. When tehsildar Dr. Laxmi Prasad Sahu forced two villagers to do situps for not wearing masks after they said they could not pay a fine of ₹500. These people did not have any money this behaviour was despicable, to say the least. An inquiry was into the matter was ordered later.

7. When an Odisha MLA made his junior officers do sit-ups for the poor condition of roads. While people should be held accountable for their lack of management, this action from the MLA was out of line.

@Naveen_Odisha # Dabang MLA Saroj Meher # punishment to Belpara pwd JE# is it work of developmental process of MLA or inhumanity? pic.twitter.com/jeI1Xah3J1 — Bijoy Kumar Pradhan (@Bijoykpradhan) June 6, 2019

Shameful.