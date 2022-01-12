Indian politicians are always in the news of things they do or things they shouldn't do. Meanwhile, we all wait for our appraisals (including me), let's dig in to know how much our politicians get paid.

The Parliament of India allots the salary of our government officials. Just like any other job our Prime Minister, President, Vice-President, and others get paid for their responsible roles.

Here's how much our Indian politicians get paid:

1. President- Ram Nath Kovind gets ₹ 5 lakh per month.

The President of India is the highest-paid government official, with a salary of ₹ 5 lakh per month, among the other Indian politicians. The president's salary is allotted under a law named ‘President’s Achievement and Pension Act, 1951’.

Some other perks include Boeing 777-300ERs aircraft with IAF pilots, trains, rail and air travel, special security, telephone, medical, and insurance along with accommodation at the 340-room Rashtrapati Bhavan (all this at government expense).

2. Vice- President- M. Venkaiah Naidu gets ₹ 4 lakh per month.

Vice-President receives ₹ 4 lakh per month, along with other facilities like housing, transport, and medical treatment at government expense. The vice-President is the ex officio chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

In case of a sudden event, like death, resignation, or impeachment of the President, the Vice- President occupies the position of the President of India.

3. Prime Minister - Narendra Modi gets ₹ 2 lakh per month.

PM Narendra Modi receives ₹ 2 lakh per month, including other perks like a residence in the capital city of Delhi, Boeing 777-300ERs aircraft with IAF pilots, special security, transport, and health insurance.

4. Chief Minister Delhi- Arvind Kejriwal gets ₹ 4 lakh per month.

The salary of the Chief Minister varies for every state. Delhi CM, Arvind Kejriwal gets ₹ 4 lakh per month along with other facilities. Maharashtra CM, Udhav Thackeray receives ₹ 3.4 lakh every month.

The chief minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, is the highest-paid Chief Minister of India with a ₹ 4.10 lakh monthly salary.

5. Governor of States- ₹ 3.5 lakh per month.

The Governor of the state works closely with the chief minister. As per reports, the salary allotted to governors is ₹ 3.5 lakh per month, including other benefits.

6. Members of the Parliament - ₹ 1 lakh per month.

The salary of MP's is determined under, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. Every member of the parliament gets ₹ 1 lakh per month, along with other facilities.

