When Ramesh Singh, a cloth merchant from Punjab, bought a jet-black Marwari horse for 23 lakhs, he did not know he was in for an unpleasant surprise.
Ramesh got the black horse from a trader but on giving it a wash, realised that the animal was actually brown in colour and that it's actually a desi stallion.
Ramesh had thought that he will further sell the horse and hoped to get a profit of 5 lakhs, but that dream remains shattered for now.
Recently, a man in Punjab was cheated for Rs 23 lakhs by a horse trader who sold him a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed. However, the black horse turned out to be brown after its dye washed off.— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 24, 2022
He quickly registered an FIR with the police and it was revealed that the 'trader', along with two other accomplices had deceived 7 other people in a similar manner.
They used to tell people that the horse they were buying was of high value but sold them a breed that can be commonly found in India.
As pointed out by some, the man's loss aside, this was also bad for the animal and that must not go unnoticed.