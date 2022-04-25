When Ramesh Singh, a cloth merchant from Punjab, bought a jet-black Marwari horse for 23 lakhs, he did not know he was in for an unpleasant surprise.

Ramesh got the black horse from a trader but on giving it a wash, realised that the animal was actually brown in colour and that it's actually a desi stallion.

Ramesh had thought that he will further sell the horse and hoped to get a profit of 5 lakhs, but that dream remains shattered for now.

Recently, a man in Punjab was cheated for Rs 23 lakhs by a horse trader who sold him a 'rare black horse' of the finest breed. However, the black horse turned out to be brown after its dye washed off.

He quickly registered an FIR with the police and it was revealed that the 'trader', along with two other accomplices had deceived 7 other people in a similar manner.

They used to tell people that the horse they were buying was of high value but sold them a breed that can be commonly found in India.

Meanwhile, here's how people have been reacting to the news on social media.

More than everything; feel bad the Horse who had suffer the dye on his body! A seperate jail term should be given for that as well! https://t.co/3XXaeauqKP — Nitin Narain (@thenitinnarain) April 24, 2022

Our life n stories are ' Dyed in Wool ' https://t.co/GixKujvnX3 — M.Thirumurthy (@MThirumurthy4) April 25, 2022

Buntly aur Bubbly 3 ka story plot 😅 https://t.co/6vGDETnBDF — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) April 25, 2022

WOW!! A color changing horse. https://t.co/x32LBA6Xln — Last Bench 🇮🇳 (@LastBench_) April 24, 2022

I think cheating is a profession of Horse traders of Punjab. Few years back two people from Sangrur,Punjab offered us exorbitant price of our black horse on one condition that 5 lacs we returned to them as their brokerage. https://t.co/xv0gEixiif — Pradeep Nagar (@pradeepnagar57) April 24, 2022

As pointed out by some, the man's loss aside, this was also bad for the animal and that must not go unnoticed.