The unflinching determination of 19-year-old Pradeep Mehra who was running with a backpack in the dead of the night was recently applauded on social media.

Vinod Kapri, a national award-winning filmmaker, uploaded a video of a young army aspirant racing through the streets of Noida at midnight.

नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



The runner, despite being drenched in sweat, refused to accept his offer to drive him home. He mentioned that after reaching home he did household chores because his brother had a night shift and his mother was being treated in the hospital.

People on the internet were moved by his story and promised to help him with his struggles. To top it all off, Shopper's Stop, a mega retail brand, took the initiative and offered Pradeep a check for Rs 2.5 lakh to help with his mother's health and to follow his aspirations.

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams.

Pradeep not only drew the notice of local and national media but also of the international media. He told American media house NPR that he never anticipated to get so much attention.

Being his humble self, he requested the media to give him some breathing room. He is head-strong about his goals and does not want the spotlight to distract him.

Social media has indeed been proven life-altering for him. With Pradeep's story grabbing eyeballs, we can only hope that lakhs of young people who have been grappling to live a decent life are also paid heed to.