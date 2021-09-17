A man from Kerala finally got the chance to marry his long-term partner, but only after hiding her in his home for a decade.

Rahman successfully hid his girlfriend Sajitha in his room for 10 years before marrying her. Yup, he really did that. The two married earlier this week, at the sub-registrar office in their town, Nenmara, Kerala, under the Special Marriage Act.

Apparently, when she was in hiding, Sajitha would only step out of the room at night, that too via the window, and would watch TV using headphones. The couple had to go against a few family members to finally tie the knot.

Rahman and Sajitha have received the support of Nenmara's MLA K Babu, who said that the couple will receive help to build their own house.