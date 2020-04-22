What a ride the past few months have been, right? It seems surreal, especially if you consider how different things were, during the same time last year.

This time last year, two of the biggest franchises in the entertainment industry released their finales, a big scientific breakthrough was made and the world of sports was abuzz. Here we look at some of those moments:

1. Possibly the biggest cinematic experience in decades, Avengers Endgame had released on April 26.

And there we were, teary-eyed even after our 3rd trip to the cinema hall. Who would have thought that we would actually need a superhero in our lives 12 months later.

2. In a historic breakthrough, the first image of a black hole was released on April 10, 2019.

Right now, the scientists the world over are working against a common enemy in a rather grim scenario. Which is in sharp contrast to last year, when they were rejoicing, and so were we.

3. Game of Thrones season 8 was aired on April 15, marking the end of an era for the fans of the show.

Yes, the finale wasn't as fantastic as one would have anticipated but there is no challenging the fact that it was historic, and gave us all a few hours of sleeplessness before each episode.

4. In their most impressive performance in years, Ajax defeated Juventus by 3-2 aggregate on April 16 - hence fixing Champions League semi-final date with Tottenham Hotspur.

All the quarter-final fixtures of the Champions League happened in April, 2019 and what followed were equally cherishable semis and a fitting finale. You can have a look-back on the same, here.

5. Breaking the norms, Price Harry and Meghan Markle made a public Instagram account which created a world record by getting more than a million followers within 6 hours.

Months later, the couple would go on to leave the royal family.

6. And soon after the couple welcomed their first child (on May 6), who was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

7. Comedian Volodymyr Zelensky became the president of Ukraine after playing the same role in the television series Servant of the People. Doesn't get more dramatic than this.

8. India's World Cup squad was announced on April 15, 2019. The squad went on to reach the semi-final which resulted in its loss, much to the anguish of the fans.

9. India entered Phase 1 of Lok Sabha elections on April 11, 2019, not knowing that one year later, the representatives elected by people will have the ability/power to save millions of lives.

10. India became only the fourth country in the world to have an anti-satellite system, which was a huge step towards advancing India's defence capabilities.

Anti-satellite system or ASAT can destroy satellites in low earth orbit.

Would have cherished these more if we knew this is how things will change in 12 months.