What's in a name? Well, a profession called 'professional baby namer' that can pay you a whopping amount of money!

Yup, it's often hard to find a perfect name for your baby, and this woman in New York is earning a lot of money by picking names for babies.

Meet Taylor A. Humphrey, who is a professional baby namer based in New York.

Reportedly, Humphrey is getting paid over $1,500 (Rs 1.14 lakh) by parents to pick a perfect name for their baby. She even revealed how some parents are ready to pay $10,000 (Rs 7.6 lakh) to find a moniker.

When I started this account 7 years ago, I was looking for a way to share my love of baby names. I NEVER imagined my niche name nerdom would blossom into a thriving business… But here we are! Over the past few years I’ve worked with hundreds of parents to “discover” their babies’ names!

Humphrey started 'What's in a Baby Name' in 2015 when she started sharing her favorite baby names and their meanings on social media.

As per reports, her services start at $1,500 (Rs 1.14 lakh) and prices can go as far as $ 10,000. For the price of $10,000, she will come up with a baby name that will be on-brand with a parent's business.

She also cited that postpartum depression and anxiety are possible reasons for new moms questioning their name decisions.

She monitors everything from film credits to street signs for inspiration. Humphrey also keeps a database of the names that are in sharp decline.

While some may accuse the parents of being lazy but Humphrey insists that the paying parents are simply anxious perfectionists.

