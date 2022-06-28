Being an ally to the LGBTQIA+ community should involve raising the next generation to be allies, as well. And this viral video is proof that perhaps, this isn't a far off possibility. In it, we can see a drag artist and a child jamming to music at a metro station in Hyderabad.

This is a wonderful sign that we're stepping in to a better future. Most of us grow up with heavy conditioning around gender and sexuality, so childhood is the perfect time to start educating kids to learn to be more compassionate towards anyone who they might deem as different.

The video has been shared by Patruni Sastry , with the caption saying, "And then they ban kids from drag shows and say, we are scary for kids. But then, kids just shower love for drag queens. I am happy I am not limited to do it in a club scene. I walk the streets. This was an event at a metro station! A metro station where public was from all across like Drag Busking rocks...."

There is a large crowd enjoying the performance, with evident praise flowing in as well. And the comments that have poured in for the video are just as lovely

So much love here.