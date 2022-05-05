Residents of a Ukrainian city turn tragedy into art to exhibit an unshakable spirit and as a sign of resistance to Russian aggression. Ukraine, a war-torn country, has been defiantly defending its land against Russian forces for quite some time. Russian military stormed a number of cities across Ukraine, including Gostomel, which is close to the country's capital, Kyiv.

Residents of the city have now altered their bullet-riddled fence by painting four-leaf clovers on it as a symbol of happiness.

Residents of #Gostomel turned the bullet holes in the fence into flowers. pic.twitter.com/g5RgVAFypy — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 3, 2022

Many users flocked to Twitter to express their admiration for the Ukrainian people for creating such beauty and eliciting messages of hope even from bullet holes. Here's how they reacted:

🌹Saving the memory of that time is so important and it is being honored so gracefully. Thank you for tweeting this. I had never see these. 🌹 — Ukraine Needs Help Now (@Think_Kyiv) May 4, 2022

It's not flowers.

It's Four-leaf clovers.

For happiness... — Van Daal 🇵🇱✌️🇺🇦 (@VanDaal_68) May 3, 2022

This is heartbreakingly beautiful. Turning something so ugly into 4 leaf clovers for luck or flowers for beauty (depending what your take is on it). 💔 — Mary B. Moore (@mary_bmoore) May 4, 2022

This made me cry. No one should have bullet holes in their fence. These are some of the most courageous people on earth — Gwendolyn_Farms (she/her) (@FarmsGwendolyn) May 4, 2022

Amazing. Beauty over horror !💛💙 — JoY (@Yojmto) May 3, 2022

This is beautiful. I needed smthg uplifting like this in face of all this horror https://t.co/8VHy6deEXR — BenAris (@bneeditor) May 3, 2022

This is true sense of hope, Humor and strengt.... https://t.co/nHVoT290se — Wortgewürfeltes (@Zero_Slider) May 3, 2022

Wow. Another evidence that Ukrainians can transform anything ugly into something beautiful. A great initiative 😊 https://t.co/iHezJI8Fmq — Olenka (@Olenka65241641) May 3, 2022

According to the UK's defense ministry, Russia may try to overstate the threat that Belarusian military exercises bring to Ukraine in order to divert Ukrainian forces north of the country and away from combat in the Donbas.

Meanwhile, 221 children have died and 408 have been injured since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as per the Ukrainian ombudsman.