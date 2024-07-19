In our bustling world, it’s easy to get caught up in the daily grind and forget to take the time to appreciate the people who matter most – our parents. That’s why Parents Day is such a special occasion, a chance for us to show our mums and dads just how much they mean to us.

In this article, we have compiled 120+ Parents Day quotes, through which you can show your love to them.

Also Read: Best Parents Day Songs

Happy Parents Day Quotes From Daughter

As a daughter, I know how important it is to express my gratitude and admiration for my parents. These daughter quotes for parents capture the essence of that special bond:

1. “To the world, you are parents. To me, you are the world. Happy Parents Day!”

2. “Mom and Dad, your love, support, and sacrifices mean the world to me. Happy Parents Day!”

3. “Dear Mom and Dad, thank you for always being my biggest supporters and my guiding stars. Happy Parents Day!”

4. “On this special day, I want you to know how much I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. Happy Parents Day, with all my love!”

5. “Mom and Dad, your unconditional love has shaped me into who I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Parents Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

6. “Celebrating the two most wonderful people in my life today. Happy Parents Day, Mom and Dad!”

7. “To my parents, my first and forever friends. Thank you for your endless love and support. I am who I am because of you.”

8. “Mom and Dad, you are the wind beneath my wings. Your encouragement has carried me through life’s ups and downs.”

9. “My parents are my rock, my inspiration, and my heart. I’m forever grateful for your guidance and unconditional love.”

10. “You have always been there for me, no matter what. I hope I can make you as proud of me as I am of you.”

11. “I may be all grown up, but I will always be your little girl. Thank you for being the best parents I could ever ask for.”

12. “Parents are the greatest gift life has to offer. I’m blessed to have two of the best.”

13. “No matter how old I get, I’ll always need my mom and dad. Your love is irreplaceable.”

14. “Parents aren’t perfect, but yours come pretty close. I’m thankful for your devotion every single day.”

15. “There aren’t enough words to express how much I appreciate everything you’ve done for me. I love you, Mom and Dad.”

Happy Parents Day Quotes From Son

These parents day quotations capture the deep appreciation and respect the sons have for them:

16. “Dad and Mom, your strength, wisdom, and love have always been my inspiration. Happy Parents Day!”

17.. “On this special day, I want to thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made for me. Happy Parents Day, with all my heart!”

18. “Mom and Dad, your guidance and unconditional love have made me who I am today. Happy Parents Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

19. “Dear Mom and Dad, your support and encouragement mean the world to me. Thank you for everything. Happy Parents Day!”

20. “To the best parents a son could ask for—thank you for your endless love and belief in me. Happy Parents Day!”

21. “Celebrating you both today and every day. Happy Parents Day, Mom and Dad! You’re my heroes.”

22. “Dad, you are my hero. Your strength, wisdom, and unwavering support have been my guiding light.”

23. “Mom, your kindness, patience, and unconditional love have made me the man I am today. I am forever in your debt.”

24. “To the two people who have always believed in me, even when I didn’t believe in myself – thank you.”

25. “I may not say it enough, but I am so proud to be your son. You have set an example I can only hope to live up to.”

26. “My parents are my foundation, inspiration, and greatest teachers. I am eternally grateful for your guidance.”

27. “The love and support of my parents have been the bedrock upon which I have built my life.”

28. “Parental guidance is a precious gift that shapes us into the people we become.”

29. “A parent’s unwavering faith in their child is the most powerful force in the world.”

30. “I am who I am today because of the selfless devotion of my mother and father.”

Also Read: Parents From Bollywood Movies

Happy Parents Day Wishes

Here are some heartfelt parents day wordings to share with your parents on this special day:

31. “Wishing the most amazing parents a very Happy Parents Day! Your love and support mean everything to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

32. “Happy Parents Day to the two people who have given me everything and more. I’m grateful beyond words for your love and guidance.”

33. “On this special day, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for all that you do. Happy Parents Day!”

34. “To my wonderful parents, your unconditional love is my greatest blessing. Happy Parents Day!”

35. “Sending you both lots of love and appreciation on Parents Day. Thank you for being the best parents anyone could ask for.”

ADVERTISEMENT

36. “Mom and Dad, your strength and love have shaped my life in countless ways. Celebrating you today and always. Happy Parents Day!”

37. “Wishing the most amazing parents a very Happy Parents Day! Your love and support mean the world to me.”

38. “To the two people who have made me who I am, Happy Parents Day! I am forever thankful for you.”

39. “Happy Parents Day to the best mum and dad anyone could ask for. I love you with all my heart.”

40. “On this special day, I celebrate you, my dear parents, and all that you have done for me. Happy Parents Day!”

41. “Thank you for always being there for me, no matter what. Happy Parents Day to the most wonderful parents.”

42. “You have guided me, encouraged me, and loved me unconditionally. Happy Parents Day to the world’s best parents.”

43. “No words can truly capture how much you mean to me. Happy Parents Day to the pillars of my life.”

44. “Through thick and thin, you have been my rock. Happy Parents Day to the most incredible mum and dad.”

45. “Your wisdom, patience, and care have shaped me into who I am today. Happy Parents Day, with love and appreciation.”

Also Read: Brilliant on-screen parents from Bollywood movies

Inspirational Happy Parent’s Day Messages

These good parenting quotes capture the essence of the profound impact our parents have on our lives:

46. “To the superheroes in my life—Mom and Dad—your resilience and love inspire me every day. Happy Parent’s Day!”

47. “Parenting isn’t always easy, but you both make it look effortless with your unwavering love and dedication. Happy Parent’s Day!”

48. “On this special day, I reflect on the countless sacrifices you’ve made to give me the best life possible. Thank you for everything, Mom and Dad. Happy Parent’s Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

49. “Your wisdom and guidance have been the guiding light on my journey. I’m so fortunate to have you as my parents. Happy Parent’s Day!”

50. “Mom and Dad, your love is the foundation upon which my life is built. I am forever grateful for your endless support. Happy Parent’s Day!”

51. “Celebrating the incredible role models in my life—my parents—whose strength and kindness continue to inspire me. Happy Parent’s Day!”

52. “Parents are the unsung heroes who shape the future, one child at a time. Happy Parents Day to the champions of our world.”

53. “A parent’s love is the foundation upon which we build our lives. Thank you for providing me with that solid ground.”

54. “The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was the confidence to be myself. Happy Parents Day to the pillars of my strength.”

55. “To the two people who have taught me the true meaning of unconditional love, Happy Parents Day. I am forever in your debt.”

56. “On this day, I celebrate the invaluable lessons my parents have taught me – lessons that have made me the person I am today.”

57. “Mom, Dad, you’ve been my compass, always guiding me in the right direction. Your love has been the wind in my sails, propelling me forward. Happy Parents’ Day to the most inspirational people I know!”

58. “Like a flower reaching for the sun, I’ve grown because of your constant love and support. You inspire me to chase my dreams and be the best version of myself. Happy Parents’ Day!”

59. “The greatest legacy isn’t wealth, but the values you instill in your children. Thank you for building a foundation of strength and kindness in me. Happy Parents’ Day! You inspire me every day.”

60. “Because of your unwavering belief in me, I face life’s challenges with bravery. You’ve taught me resilience and the power of a positive attitude. Happy Parents’ Day! You’re my heroes.”

Best Short Messages to Send to Parents on Parent’s Day

Looking for a quick, heartfelt message to send to your parents? Here are some messages for parents day:

61. “Happy Parent’s Day to my rock-solid pillars of strength. Love you both endlessly.”

ADVERTISEMENT

62. “Thank you for being the best parents anyone could wish for. Happy Parent’s Day!”

63. “Celebrating you today and every day. Happy Parent’s Day, Mom and Dad!”

64. “Your love and support mean the world to me. Happy Parent’s Day!”

65. “Grateful for your guidance and love. Happy Parent’s Day, Mom and Dad!”

ADVERTISEMENT

66. “Wishing you a day as wonderful as you both are. Happy Parent’s Day!”

66. “Happy Parents Day to the best mum and dad ever!”

67. “You are the wind beneath my wings. Happy Parents Day!”

68. “Thank you for always being there. Happy Parents Day!”

69. “I am who I am because of you. Happy Parents Day!”

70. “Grateful for you, always. Happy Parents Day!”

71. “Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for your endless love and support. Love you tons!”

72. “Feeling so grateful for amazing parents like you! Happy Parents’ Day!”

73. “Happy Parents’ Day to my biggest supporters and role models. Love you!”

74. “I wouldn’t be who I am today without you. Happy Parents’ Day! So lucky to have you in my life.”

75. “Thinking of you both today and sending lots of love! Happy Parents’ Day!”

Also Read: Toxic Parent-Child Relationships From Bollywood

Thanksgiving Quotes For Parents to Share on Parents’ Day

This Parents Day, express your gratitude with these heartfelt thanksgiving quotes for parents:

76. To the world, you may be one person, but to me, you are the world. Thank you, Mom and Dad. Happy Parents’ Day!”

77. “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. Thank you for filling my life with love and joy, dear parents. Happy Parents’ Day!”

78. “Parents are the ultimate role models for children. Thank you for being the best examples. Happy Parents’ Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

79. “A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided. Thank you for your unconditional love. Happy Parents’ Day!”

80. “I am blessed to have parents who raised me with love, supported me through challenges, and celebrated my successes. Thank you and Happy Parents’ Day!”

81. “Today and every day, I am thankful for the wonderful parents who have shaped my life with love, guidance, and endless support. Happy Parents’ Day!”

82. “I am thankful for the pair of hands that held me, the eyes that watched over me, and the hearts that loved me. Happy Parents Day!”

83. “For the countless ways you’ve supported me, I am eternally grateful. Happy Parents Day, and thank you.”

84. “On this day, I give thanks for the unwavering guidance and unconditional love of my parents. Happy Parents Day!”

85. “My parents are my pillars of strength, my beacons of hope, and the foundation of my being. I am blessed beyond measure.”

86. “I am who I am today because of you. Thank you, Mum and Dad, for your endless love and support. Happy Parents Day!”

87. “Mom & Dad, this Parent’s Day, I’m especially grateful for the strong roots you gave me. Your love and guidance have helped me grow into who I am today. Thank you!”

88. “My heart overflows with appreciation for you both this Parent’s Day. You’re the constant source of love and support that fills my life with joy. Happy Parents’ Day!”

89. “There aren’t enough words to express my thanks for everything you’ve done. Happy Parents’ Day! Your love is a gift that keeps on giving, and I cherish it every day.”

90. “Forget the turkey, the true feast on Parent’s Day is the love of family. Thank you for making me feel so loved and appreciated. Happy Parents’ Day!”

Also Read: Things We Wish We Could Change About Parents

Best Wishes to Share with Parents on Parents’ Day

Here are some happy parents day wish to share with your parents on this special day:

91. “Happy Parents’ Day to the most incredible parents! Your love and support have shaped my world. Thank you for everything.”

ADVERTISEMENT

92. “Celebrating the two most important people in my life today—Mom and Dad. Your guidance and unconditional love mean the world to me. Happy Parents’ Day!”

93. “On this special day, I want to express my deep gratitude for all that you’ve done for me. You’re not just my parents but my heroes. Happy Parents’ Day!”

94. “Wishing you a day filled with joy and happiness, just like the happiness you’ve brought into my life. Happy Parents’ Day, Mom and Dad!”

95. “To my wonderful parents, your love is a priceless gift that I cherish every day. Thank you for being my rock. Happy Parents’ Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

96. “Mom and Dad, your sacrifices and unwavering support have made me who I am today. I am blessed to have you as my parents. Happy Parents’ Day!”

97. “Wishing the most incredible parents a day as special as you are. Happy Parents Day!”

98. “May this Parents Day be filled with the same joy and love you have brought into my life. I love you!”

99. “Happy Parents Day to the two people who have made all my dreams possible. I am forever grateful.”

100. “On this Parents Day, I hope you feel how deeply appreciated and cherished you are. You deserve the world.”

101. “To the most wonderful parents anyone could ask for, I hope your Parents Day is as amazing as you are.”

102. “Mom and Dad, Happy Parents’ Day! Sending you a warm hug (or two!) and a lifetime of thanks for your endless love and support. You make my world a brighter place.”

103. “Happy Parents’ Day! You’ve instilled in me the strength, kindness, and love that guide me every day. Thank you for being you. Love always.”

104. “Happy Parents’ Day! Your guidance has shaped who I am, and your love empowers me to chase my dreams. Here’s to many more adventures together! Love you!”

105. “Happy Parents’ Day! Thanks for putting up with me all these years! Seriously though, you’re the best parents anyone could ask for. Love you tons!”

Quotes About Respecting Parents

Our parents deserve our utmost respect and admiration. These quotes about respecting parents capture the importance of honoring and respecting our mums and dads:

106. “Respect your parents. They passed school without Google.” – Anonymous

107. “Honor your parents and your children will honor you.” – Chinese Proverb

108. “Respect for parents is the highest duty of civil life.” – Chinese Proverb

ADVERTISEMENT

109. “The way we treat our parents reflects the way we see the world and ourselves.” – Tia Walker

110. “To be in your children’s memories tomorrow, you have to be in their lives today.” – Barbara Johnson

111. “Respect your parents. They are the only ones who will support you unconditionally.” – Anonymous

112. “Respect for parents is the foundation of all virtue.” – Chinese Proverb

113. “The most important thing that parents can teach their children is how to get along without them.” – Frank A. Clark

114. “The heart of a father is the masterpiece of nature.” – Antoine François Prévost

115. “One of the greatest titles in the world is ‘parent’, and one of the biggest blessings in the world is to have parents to call mom and dad.” – Jim DeMint

116. “A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to their parents will not have true respect for anyone.” – Billy Graham

117. Respect your parents if you want to lengthen your life.”

118. “You are the bows from which your children as living arrows are sent forth. Let your bending in the archer’s hand be for gladness; For even as he loves the arrow that flies, so he loves also the bow that is stable.” – Kahil Gibran

119. “The greatest responsibility in life is not to scare young people away from love but to fetch them back to faith in love when they have been scared away.”- Joseph Joubert

120. “Children are the anchors that hold a mother to life.”

Also Read: People Share How Parents Adjusted To Life After Retirement

Short Quotes To Share With Parents On Parents Day 2024

As we look ahead to Parents Day 2024, here are some best parent quotes to share with your mum and dad:

121. “Mom and Dad, your love and guidance mean everything to me. Happy Parents Day!”

ADVERTISEMENT

122. “Celebrating the best parents in the world today and every day. Happy Parents Day, Mom and Dad!”

123. “You are my sunshine.”

124. “My heart, my home.”

125. “Thanks for being you.”

126. “Parents are life’s greatest gift.”

127. “I am because of you.”

128. “Happy Parents’ Day! Thanks for your endless love and unwavering support. You mean the world to me!”

129. “Mom & Dad, you’ve always been my guiding lights. Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for showing me the way.”

130. “Words can’t express how grateful I am for you both. Happy Parents’ Day! You’re the best!”

131. “Thank you for building such a strong foundation for me. Happy Parents’ Day! You’re amazing!”

132. “Your love is the greatest gift of all. Happy Parents’ Day! I love you more than words can say.”

133. “No matter what, you’ve always been there for me. Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for everything.”

134. “You’re my biggest cheerleaders! Happy Parents’ Day! Thank you for believing in me.”

135. “I learn so much from you every day. Happy Parents’ Day! You inspire me to be a better person.”

These parents day quotes are the perfect way to express your gratitude and appreciation.