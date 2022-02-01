Today we explore the kind of love that's supreme, yet sort of discreet- self love. To debunk all the creative myths surrounding female masturbation, you must know that you won't get prone to acne or mysteriously grow horns by a harmless act of touching yourself.

Whether alone or with your partner, the idea of inviting vibrators into bed is fascinating. No, you don't need Google Maps to navigate through the route to reach the 'spot', but you do need a guide that answers all your how-to-begin questions. And, what could be better than learning tips and tricks from those who have been there, done that?

10 women spill the tips on how to use a vibrator in bed for those who are wet...behind the ears.

1. "Start on the outside rather than the inside." toocoolfoeschool

2. "Start with a low vibration, and start a little higher than the clit, more on the 'bumper' area and slowly move the vibrator down towards the clitoris. Move it around till you find the sweet spot." suckmy_succulent

3. "Google a diagram, get a mirror, and get familiar with your own anatomy." MommaJess08

4. "Try using the vibrator with clothes on first. Just turn it on and explore which areas feel best. Don't try to race to pleasure, take your time and enjoy the sensations." Ipromisetobehonest

5. "Vibrators are for your clit, not inside! Once you figure out where that is, try to use it just to the side of it. Sometimes vibration directly on top can be overstimulating." PM_meyourchickens

6. "You have to make sure it's (the vibrator) always clean when you want to use it." cashmerered

7. "If I’m not already aroused, placing a vibrator on my genitals is not at all pleasurable. So keep that in mind." barleyqueen

8. "Oh first watch a naughty video! I have to pull on my nipples to get aroused. Then I can put the vibrator on the outside of my vagina, lightly on the clit and then I can go inside the vagina." luckeegurrrl5683

9. "I have a 5" black vibrator with a pointed (yet rounded) tip and I love to put in my clit at medium vibration and slide it up and down towards my taint and my clit until I'm really wet and start rimming myself. I'll usually start a little at a time going very slowly, steadily increasing the speed and depth while using my thumb to rub my clit and the other hand to play with my nipples." Anonymous

10. "Use lube! Also, listen to your body and take it slow. You might be very excited but don’t rush into it. Make sure you’re good and horny the first time you try to use it and relax." toasted-socks

