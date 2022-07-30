Marriage, as an institution has always been a debatable topic. But in the end, there's no right or wrong answer - we do what works for us. And since we SHOULD do what works for us, it's only normal to choose a partner who makes sense in our life.

Some people took it seriously when they married things and animals that meant something to them. And honestly, it's still better than marrying someone you hardly know or see on the wedding night.

Here are some of the weirdest weddings that took place for real.

1. David Sikorski wed a burrito.

When everyone around him was getting married or having babies, he decided to marry the love of his life - a burrito. David Sikorski, got his burrito specially made, just as he likes it and even did an engagement photoshoot with it. This feels like the least toxic relationship ever - his happily ever after was a happy meal.

and now we can go on to the future happily ever after :) pic.twitter.com/cjiWwLO4bJ — David Sikorski (@_davidsikorski) July 14, 2015

2. Akihiko Kondo wed a hologram.

Akihiko Kondo married a hologram of cyber-celebrity Hatsune Miku. After he fell for Miku, he got a Gatebox device which was designed by Japanese startup Vinclu and allows fans to be with their favourite anime characters. While it wasn't a legally binding marriage, it was the gesture that mattered to Kondo.

Society pressures you to follow a certain formula for love, but it might not make you happy. I want people to be able to figure out what works for them.

- Kondo

3. Bimbala Das wed a snake.

Bimbala Das, who's from Orissa married a snake in a ceremony with Hindu rituals. She had talked about her love for the snake and her intent of getting married. The people from the village were also supportive of the idea, thinking that it'd bring good luck to them and the village. But, this is not the first wedding in India where someone married an animal.

4. Khoirul Anam wed rice cooker.

When his friends suggested him to find a 'fair looking, obedient bride who's also quiet', Anam found just that - a Philips rice cooker. He also got married in a traditional wedding ceremony, where a priest and a photographer were also included. So, if you too want a 'quiet' wife, marry an object.

I will never divorce my rice cooker



https://t.co/JFDIf83ahC — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) October 4, 2021

5. Lee Jin-gyu wed his pillow.

Lee fell in love with his 'dakimakura' - a huggable pillow with anime characters imprinted on it. His pillow had an image of Fate Testarossa, and so he decided to get married to it in a special ceremony with a local priest. The pillow was even dressed in a white gown. Pillows >>>>> humans.

6. Tracey Emin wed a rock.

The British artist had married a rock in her garden in France. This was her exploration of a spiritual dimension that was beyond the physical expression of love. This sounds truly special because she found her rock in a rock.

Somewhere on a hill facing the sea, there is a very beautiful ancient stone, and it’s not going anywhere.

- Tracey Emin

7. Aaron Chervenak wed his smartphone.

Aaron married his smartphone in Sin City to prove a point to society. He had mentioned that he spent most of his time with his phone, and also felt better when it was around, and it made sense to marry it. There was definitely a 'connection' here.

If we're gonna be honest with ourselves, we connect with our phones on so many emotional levels, we look to it for solace, to calm us down, to put us to sleep, to ease our minds, and to me, that's also what a relationship is about.

- Aaron Chervenak

8. Sharon Tendler wed a dolphin.

When Sharon had met Cindy, the dolphin it was 'love at first sight', according to her . She had married Cindy in a simple ceremony at at Dolphin Reef and had also become the first person to marry a dolphin.

9. Special Mention: Tanmay Bhat wed Dollvati

Tanmay Bhat married a blow-up doll on his birthday. It was an arranged 'surprise wedding' with a proper mandap, guests and food. He basically married for a vlog and if that doesn't say commitment (to content), I don't know what does.

Who said marriages are made in heaven?