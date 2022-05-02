The idea of marriage in our society is not everyone's priority these days for various reasons. Today with new concepts of relationships evolving, the new generation wants to explore more.
Nonetheless, it's a personal choice for an individual to get married or not. Case in point- someone on Twitter asked, "Why is the new generation so against marriage?" and netizens have served with some genuine reasons.
Why is the new generation so against marriage?— Khushbu (@khushbuu18) May 1, 2022
Here are some reasons why netizens are against marriage:
We are so encoded with the stories that we've witnessed, lived and nurtured that we're too scared to recreate them.— Deepti is building an audio-only circle (@thebetternotion) May 1, 2022
This fear is the ground for invalidating the institution of a marriage and
how two people can create together what they cannot without marriage.
We/They are not against marriage. We/They are against the norms and stereotypes that a marriage brings. They want to lead a married life by themselves and not something set by the previous generations!— Arijit_Gupta (@Arijit17Gupta) May 1, 2022
They are in the trap of over expectations from there would be (what if..)— akshay (@ecshai) May 1, 2022
Fear of unknown— Dhawal (@EnigmaticIdiot2) May 2, 2022
Not against marriage, against the idea which locks two people into outdated roles, expecting them to work within a particular framework and eventually drain out all happiness in them.— TANAY | তনয় (@tonooooy) May 1, 2022
This idea of marriage takes away the human part away from the two individuals.
Most of them have grown up seeing marriages they wouldn't want to emulate. Especially women because patriarchy is real. But marriage wasn't the problem. Ideology is. Find the right partner and marriage can be a beautiful thing.— krusha sahjwani (@krushasahjwani) May 1, 2022
The question is why not? World has changed, time runs fast, people want to claim more things in life rather than involving in any kind of realtion and responsibilities— vaishnavi k (@vaishnavi167) May 2, 2022
Fear and stress of in laws tortures— ramjiYahoo (@ramjiyahoo) May 1, 2022
Lack of freedom in every aspect— 💕 🕊️ꪖꪀꪊ ᦔꪊ᥇ꫀꪗ (@anudubey08) May 2, 2022
Because the previous generation showed us that it's not worth risking your mental health— Divya | Copywriter (@yyydivya) May 1, 2022
We are against rushing for marriage because “umar ho gai”— Shivam Shah (@ShivamKeVachan) May 1, 2022
Against? I have low key phobia 😂— Harshala Chavan (She/her) 🐿️ (@harshalachavan7) May 1, 2022
They are not against, they just need there own time to make decisions and focus on their career first.— Madhulika Das (@Madhulika0715) May 2, 2022
Do you agree?
Read more: 12 Women Share Things That Scare Them The Most About Marriage.