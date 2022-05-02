The idea of marriage in our society is not everyone's priority these days for various reasons. Today with new concepts of relationships evolving, the new generation wants to explore more.

Nonetheless, it's a personal choice for an individual to get married or not. Case in point- someone on Twitter asked, "Why is the new generation so against marriage?" and netizens have served with some genuine reasons.

Why is the new generation so against marriage? — Khushbu (@khushbuu18) May 1, 2022

Here are some reasons why netizens are against marriage:

We are so encoded with the stories that we've witnessed, lived and nurtured that we're too scared to recreate them.



This fear is the ground for invalidating the institution of a marriage and



how two people can create together what they cannot without marriage. — Deepti is building an audio-only circle (@thebetternotion) May 1, 2022

We/They are not against marriage. We/They are against the norms and stereotypes that a marriage brings. They want to lead a married life by themselves and not something set by the previous generations! — Arijit_Gupta (@Arijit17Gupta) May 1, 2022

They are in the trap of over expectations from there would be (what if..) — akshay (@ecshai) May 1, 2022

Fear of unknown — Dhawal (@EnigmaticIdiot2) May 2, 2022

No one is against it... just challenging the old frame of marriage ... — Serotonin Sahiba I ‏‏‏‏آکانکشا (@starseed_pov) May 1, 2022

Not against marriage, against the idea which locks two people into outdated roles, expecting them to work within a particular framework and eventually drain out all happiness in them.



This idea of marriage takes away the human part away from the two individuals. — TANAY | তনয় (@tonooooy) May 1, 2022

Most of them have grown up seeing marriages they wouldn't want to emulate. Especially women because patriarchy is real. But marriage wasn't the problem. Ideology is. Find the right partner and marriage can be a beautiful thing. — krusha sahjwani (@krushasahjwani) May 1, 2022

In most probability, they have seen many failed marriages, in& around their circle. — स्वाti (@dance_n_musings) May 2, 2022

The question is why not? World has changed, time runs fast, people want to claim more things in life rather than involving in any kind of realtion and responsibilities — vaishnavi k (@vaishnavi167) May 2, 2022

They aren't against marriage. They are against the hollow norms and beliefs which marriage culture imposes. — Harshi Srivastava (@hi_harshi) May 1, 2022

I guess it's not a necessity anymore. — Pavan 👨‍💻⚡ (@pavan_sargar) May 2, 2022

Fear and stress of in laws tortures — ramjiYahoo (@ramjiyahoo) May 1, 2022

Lack of freedom in every aspect — 💕 🕊️ꪖꪀꪊ ᦔꪊ᥇ꫀꪗ (@anudubey08) May 2, 2022

It is tougher to get out of a marriage compare to a relationship. — _.N.a.w.a.z_ (@_N_a_w_a_z_) May 1, 2022

Because the previous generation showed us that it's not worth risking your mental health — Divya | Copywriter (@yyydivya) May 1, 2022

We are against rushing for marriage because “umar ho gai” — Shivam Shah (@ShivamKeVachan) May 1, 2022

It's not actually against it... We just started asking questions and explanations of logical reasoning behind the concept and that made us against it.(according to them). — Neel Dhamelia (@neel_dhamelia) May 2, 2022

Against? I have low key phobia 😂 — Harshala Chavan (She/her) 🐿️ (@harshalachavan7) May 1, 2022

It is expensive. — Randomly Specific (@Rndmly_Spcfic) May 1, 2022

Because of their own parents — michael scarn (@golden_face1) May 2, 2022

They are not against, they just need there own time to make decisions and focus on their career first. — Madhulika Das (@Madhulika0715) May 2, 2022

Combination or specific to - Bad parenting experience, emotional break ups, part of nomadic community, nuclear family expectations etc. — chETHan ✨ (@chetan_mind) May 2, 2022

Do you agree?

Read more: 12 Women Share Things That Scare Them The Most About Marriage.