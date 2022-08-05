

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made India proud after getting India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She lifted 201 kg in the women's 49 kg category. Her feat has garnered her appreciation and support from all Indians, and now even Chris Hemsworth has joined the line.

This happened when Twitter user, Saurabh Sinha, tagged Chris Hemsworth. He tweeted how it is now "Time for Thor to give up his hammer". And Thor responded in his own unique way.



She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Thor is a character based on the Marvel Comics superhero of the same name. Thor's hammer, the, can only be picked up by those deemed worthy. Chris Hemsworth plays the character of Thor in Marvel movies. According to Thor, Mirabai Chanu is truly worthy of that. The tweet blew up and it has received more than 7k likes and more than 900 retweets.Twitter cannot keep calm. This is what they had to say. Some even suggested that Chris can now represent India at the games.

The demigod has spoken. — Saurabh Sinha (@sinha_saurabh08) August 5, 2022

Thanks Chris, now you are allowed to play for medals from India 😉 — Vipin Singh🇮🇳 (@ImVipVipSingh) August 5, 2022

Maybe We Can Ask You To Participate In Hammer Throw Next Time For India ! 🤩🧐 — Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) August 5, 2022

Whoa! appreciation from Thor himself 🔥 — Atul Kotwal (@atulkotwal47) August 5, 2022

thats a mf girl from our town Hemsworth 😫❤️ https://t.co/BpaxXnuaVy — bichae⁷🦋 (@chae_seven) August 5, 2022

Yall heard it the god of thunder has spoken https://t.co/uXYLYe5Hj0 — ⚡️🌃 (@its_zaalima) August 5, 2022

Mirabai saw Chris' tweet. And she replied.



Thank u so much @chrishemsworth Always love to watch you. https://t.co/RFNWiDd11Y — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) August 5, 2022

After her win, Mirabai Chanu was spotted interacting with her fans at the weightlifting arena at the National Exhibition Centre. Back in Manipur, her family celebrated her win by performing their traditional dance with the tricolour.

