This happened when Twitter user, Saurabh Sinha, tagged Chris Hemsworth. He tweeted how it is now "Time for Thor to give up his hammer". And Thor responded in his own unique way.
She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022
Thanks Chris, now you are allowed to play for medals from India 😉— Vipin Singh🇮🇳 (@ImVipVipSingh) August 5, 2022
Maybe We Can Ask You To Participate In Hammer Throw Next Time For India ! 🤩🧐— Gaurang Mestry (@Gaurang321) August 5, 2022
Whoa! appreciation from Thor himself 🔥— Atul Kotwal (@atulkotwal47) August 5, 2022
It's mean she lift #Miyonier 😅😅😅 #indian Jane Foster 😆😁😁 https://t.co/tfKcP7fdeS— tanmay mishra Comrade (@TanmayComrade) August 5, 2022
This is..... just...... the best twitter moment!!!! @mirabai_chanu oh you legend! https://t.co/yV5DI9f7CT— 𑀇𑀦𑁆𑀤𑁆𑀭𑁄𑀢𑀂 | इन्द्रोतः ࿗ (@HelpedByIndra) August 5, 2022
Mirabai saw Chris' tweet. And she replied.
After her win, Mirabai Chanu was spotted interacting with her fans at the weightlifting arena at the National Exhibition Centre. Back in Manipur, her family celebrated her win by performing their traditional dance with the tricolour.