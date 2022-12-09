When you are Roger Federer, an eight-time Wimbledon winner and a 20-time Grand Slam champion, you might think that people will recognize you. Especially at Wimbledon, out of all places. Sadly that is not the case. In a recent interview, Federer recalled a funny incident where he was not allowed to enter Wimbledon last month because he did not have a membership card.

In the latest episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Roger Federer recounted this incident. He narrated that because he had a few hours to kill in London before a doctor’s appointment he decided to visit the All England Club and have tea with his team. However, the security denied him entry because he did not have his membership card.

According to the rules of the club, a player automatically becomes a member of the club when they win the tournament. And mind you, Roger Federer has won the tournament eight times! Speaking to Trevor Noah, Federer said, “I look at her one last time and I’m in a panic now. I’m so sorry, I still can’t believe I said that, I still feel bad about it, and I look at her and I was like, ‘I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member and where do I get in?'” Being the humble person that he is, he felt bad when he said that. But it did not work.

Luckily when he drove to the other entry, he was recognized and he entered the venue and met the club chairman. The incident has left fans quite amused. Here’s what they had to say about it.

This was cute 🙂 Kudos to the lady who did a great job — not letting someone in without their membership card. even if he is known around the world. 🤣 — Betty Scott 𓃵 (@Betty_A_Scott) December 8, 2022

This proves two things: Wimbledon has tight security and not everyone working at Wimbledon is a tennis enthusiast. He handled this like the GOAT that he is! — 💕#NorthLondoner (@LaylahHenriksen) December 8, 2022

Saw this video earlier today, the man who won Wimbledon 8 times felt so bad saying that to the girl who denied him entry to Wimbledon to have tea 🤣🤣🤣



Thank you for the lesson in humility, Mr. Federer. We need the reminder from time to time ❤️ https://t.co/ohb8B3Ffep — Asmara Wreksono (@miund) December 9, 2022

Naaahhh if someone like Federer can be humbled in Wimbledon of all places then why tf are bare weirdos so entitled everywhere lmaooo like who tf even are you 😭😭😭 https://t.co/3mT6uAJrBo — 🎩 (@SlidelntoMyCDMs) December 9, 2022

Humility is thy name, my man 💙

And that security lady deserves a raise 🫡 https://t.co/etmKlF1JWu — Annapurani (@annapurani93) December 9, 2022

The 41-year-old ace tennis player announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.