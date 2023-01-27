It was only earlier this month that ace tennis player, Sania Mirza, announced her retirement from the sport. At the recent Australian Open Mixed Doubles finals while she and Rohan Bopanna lost the game, she could not help but get teary-eyed as she reflected back on her career.

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at” she said.

We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

“It started in Melbourne in 2005, when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old. And that was, scarily enough, 18 years ago. I have had the privilege to come back here again and again, win some tournaments here, and play some great finals amongst you all. It is Rod Laver Arena that has really been special in my life. I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my career at, in a Grand Slam,” said the tennis star.

Here’s what people had to say about this emotional moment.

Today we find an end to an amazing career of Sania who is considered to be one of the best Indian women tennis player we have so far seen from our country . Thanks to her efforts and determination to win grand slams many girls have taken up the sport of Tennis as career — QM Universal (@quizmasterPG) January 27, 2023

It is because of players like you that Indian flag was flying high in such important gandslams. Thanks for all the wonderful memories — Sumit Sahay (@sumitsahay5) January 27, 2023

One of the greatest athletes to represent India. Reaching the grand slam final is no less of an accomplishment than winning it. 6 titles and a million inspirations to all around the country. Congratulations on a wonderful career! Enjoy the second phase of your life❤️ — Sunay Mukherjee (@mukherjee_sunay) January 27, 2023

Thank you @MirzaSania for inspiring young ones to pick up the racket. You fought trolls, misogyny and won hearts with your successful career.

Thank you for making tennis in India more popular! You’ll be missed ❤️ https://t.co/mxELfWDKDW — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) January 27, 2023

All the best Sania, made Indian tennis a household thing, you'll always be iconic. 💯 https://t.co/0IDpiAXxfl — Kshitij. (@_ghostcookies) January 27, 2023

2 Commonwealth Games medals

4 time Olympian

6 Grand Slam titles

8 Asian Games medals

42 @WTA doubles title

91 weeks as the No. 1 women's doubles player in the world.



Take a bow @MirzaSania. You've been a smashing ambassador of sports & India. https://t.co/DH9d1AxW0k — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 27, 2023

Six Grand Slam titles, former women's doubles world No 1, only Indian to enter WTA singles top-30. Unapologetic of her choices & taking on trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman playing sport in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

What a fantastic role model – a true trailblazer for women’s sport. Congratulations on a tremendous career, @MirzaSania 🎾👏🏽 https://t.co/wLkV88gBod — Nishat Ladha (@NishatL) January 27, 2023

As a six-time Grand Slam winner, Sania Mirza has been an inspiration for young girls in the country. She fought scrutiny and criticism that mostly stemmed from her religious identity and stood tall. Her upcoming tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month will be her final match.

