The artificial intelligence (or, AI) generated image trend has picked up momentum. Several artists are sharing the stunning artworks that they have created with the use of AI. Jumping onto the bandwagon, an Indian design company has come up with a series of AI-generated images that reimagine popular Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters.

Taking to Twitter, Lazy Eight (an Indian design studio) shared a series of artwork where Bollywood actors were seen as characters from iconic Hollywood movies. The design studio tweeted, “As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters. Enjoy and Happy Friday!”

They shared a series of six images. The first one shows Shah Rukh Khan as John Rambo from Rambo.

As a fun, light lab experiment we wanted to test the power of the new Midjourney V5 by reimagining Bollywood actors as iconic Hollywood characters.



1/6 @iamsrk as John Rambo from Rambo pic.twitter.com/7u9GSDtnMJ — Lazy Eight (@lazyeightdesign) March 16, 2023

Then, we have Ajay Devgn as Maximus Decimus Meridius from Gladiator.

Kunal Kemmu as the Joker from The Dark Knight.

Lazy Eight Design

Comedian and actor Vir Das as Bilbo Baggins from The Hobbit.

Akshay Kumar as Indiana Jones from the Raiders Of The Lost Ark.

And finally, Anupam Kher as Yoda from Star Wars.

These AI-generated images have wowed the internet. People have asked the design studio to come up with similar series. While others talked about how the images are nothing short of a masterpiece. Lazy Eight’s tweet has gone viral and it has been viewed over 394K times. Apart from this, the tweet has fetched 12K likes and more than 400 retweets and comments.

Here’s what people had to say.

Now that's a masterpiece — karnidan_charan (@2OO4yori_chi) March 18, 2023

He is better looking here than in that Pathanhttps://t.co/5FxVzORvG9 — Angootha Chhaap (@hebbetu) March 23, 2023

This is so cool

And believable 🤣👍🏽 https://t.co/FFWKQk9Hxz — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 22, 2023

He Does Justice..

Ajay Devgn is India's portrayal of " The Gladiator "



His portrayal, quiet intensity on Tanhaji / Bhagat Singh / Raid..

Was Just Right..! https://t.co/BQBx4ZFOco — Anil Katara (@AnilKat27138460) March 22, 2023

I am following you now, only to see this types of edits. 😉 Keep posting — CommonMan (@CommonQuery) March 19, 2023

The srk one looks like Elon musk — Samir (@Samir744) March 17, 2023

Anupam Kher this is not. This is not Anupam Kher.



Too cherubic it is. It is too cherubic and cute to be Kher.



Jokes apart. SRK’s Rambo the best. — Anindita (@hatefreeworldX) March 18, 2023

These AI-generated images are only making us think about how these Bollywood actors would have been in those Hollywood movies.