In an initiative that will initially be available to people in Lucknow, Uber will now allow riders to book rides using WhatsApp. The leading cab service announced this while adding that the feature will soon roll out in other parts of the country.

The move could help Uber tap into the more than 500 million user base of Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp in India. pic.twitter.com/TH60GF3edH — Tweetasm.com (@tweetasmpk) December 2, 2021

Throwing light on the matter, the APAC Senior Director (Business Development) of Uber, Nandini Maheshwari, said:

We want to make it as easy as possible for all Indians to take an Uber trip, and to do that we need to meet them on platforms they are comfortable with. Our partnership with WhatsApp does just that, giving riders a new way to get a ride through a simple, familiar, and trusted channel.

While WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose added:

The Uber experience on WhatsApp is simple, familiar, and relatable for users and has the potential to accelerate the adoption of Uber with a new category of riders in India.

You can now message @Uber in @WhatsApp to book a ride! Really excited to see this come to all of India next year: making this as simple as sending a message is a great way to make it accessible and easy to use for many more people across the country. https://t.co/CkHicw04oq — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 2, 2021

The process of booking a ride through WhatsApp will be simple.

Users will be able to text "Hi" on the number +91 792000002. They will then have to enter their pick-up and drop-off locations, following which they will be assigned a driver.

They will also be able to book a ride via a QR code or by clicking on a link that will land them on the chatbox.