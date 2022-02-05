Natarajan Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year. He's among the 17 awardees - for his work in Trade and Industry. In his tenure, the Tata Group acquired Air India, which is amongst his many achievements.

Known as the 'Marathon Man', Natarajan Chandrasekaran was born in Mohanur of Tamil Nadu, where his family worked in farming. He studied in a government school and pursued his bachelor’s degree in Applied Sciences from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology. His story is definitely inspiring.

Before joining TCS as an intern, he completed his Masters in Computer Application from the Regional Engineering College. Over a period of two decades, he became the Chief Operating Officer of the company. His story sounds like something straight out of a movie. Fondly called ‘Chandra' at the Bombay House, the headquarters of Tata Group in Mumbai, he then became the CEO in October 2009.

He is known to make strides in his field of work and for opting for newer methods while working. His life story has left us hopeful that hard work goes a long way.